Bella Vista church news

Highland Christian Church

Bella Vista (DoC)

Highland Christian Church is updating its kitchen appliances. A Vulcan Range E48L electric is available at no charge. For more information call the church office at 479-855-2780.

The next Red Cross Blood Drive at the church is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31. Please register at redcrossblood.org.

Beautiful Savior

Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church offers exercise classes to seniors at no cost. Classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-2 p.m. They use video-led programs which always emphasize that each person should only do what they are comfortable doing. Currently there are participants on a variety of levels of ability. The areas of exercise addressed are balance, core strengthening, low impact cardio, resistance bands, hand held weights and other areas of senior fitness. If interested please contact Pastor Fischer at 479-876-2155.

The 2023 Congregational Fellowship Picnic is scheduled for Sunday, July 9. The meat will be provided by the congregation and all are welcome to join in the worship and a festive picnic. Just head out towards Hiwasse and Beautiful Savior is on the right at 14070 AR-279.

United Lutheran Church

Bella Vista

United Lutheran Church invites everyone to join the Piecemakers group that meets Tuesday mornings from 9-11:30 a.m. at the church. Throughout the year this group cuts the fabric, sews quilt pieces and assembles the pieces into quilts of a variety of sizes. These quilts are not only donated to Lutheran World Relief but have also been donated locally to the NWA Children's Shelter and to other members of our community who may have a need. All are invited to either help sew the pieces together with one of our machines or help with assembly where no sewing is required. For those who love to sew, or are unable to attend on Tuesdays stop by the church office and pick up a packet of already cut fabric blocks that need to be sewed together, directions are included. For more information, please contact the church office at 479-855-1325.

Celebrate Arkansas on Saturday, July 8, at 5 p.m. at the Intranational Village Food Festival located at 100 Cooper Road. The evening will start promptly at 5 p.m. with entertainment by the 15-piece band, Joyful Noise. An Arkansas dinner of a chicken and rice dish, grilled squash, spinach and strawberry salad and peach cobbler will be served at 5:45 p.m. The tables will be set for 100. Reservations are required. Please contact the church office at 479-855-1325.

The Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival will be held over three days: Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 19-21. If interested in reserving a booth please contact the church office for more information. Please note half of the indoor space is filled. Call the church office for more information.

The parking lot of the United Lutheran Church is the home of the Little Food Pantry, the Little Art Gallery and the Little Library. The Little Food Pantry is used by several in the area and there is always a need of donations of non-perishable food items for the pantry. Large donations can be dropped off at the church office from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Little Art Gallery is always looking for donations of art supplies and works of art individuals may want to share with others. The Little Library is an opportunity to take a book and drop off a book by individuals who have read the book and wish to share it with others.

Presbyterian Church of

Bella Vista

Services are live-streamed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube. Recordings are available to watch at your convenience. Listen to the podcast Hearing Matters on the website. For more information contact the church office Monday through Thursday at 479-855.2390 or visit PCBV.org and select VISITORS under the ABOUT tab.

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby.

Bella Vista

Community Church

Come learn to play what is becoming known as "The instrument of the 21st century!" at the Ukulele Camp to be held Monday through Friday, July 17-21, from 8:30-11:30 am. The camp is open to kids age 6 and up and adults of all ages. The fee is $20 per person (maximum $35 per family) for the week, which covers all instructional materials and daily snacks. Registration is limited to 50 people, so register soon. The ukulele is a great equalizer, enjoyable and easy to learn for people of all ages and walks of life. Learning to play an instrument stimulates the brain cells, improving functions like memory and abstract reasoning skills, which are essential for math and science. Music, in general, helps bring balance and harmony to one's life. Those who learn to play an instrument have an outlet for creativity and their emotions. Contact the church office for more information.

Looking for "community?" The Community Church has a number of Community Life Groups available for you to choose from. Please contact the church office for locations and details.

Prayer Fellowship meets in the chapel every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. to pray for individuals and community needs. If you have a prayer request send it to the church office at [email protected]

Those who are interested in singing or being part of a bell choir are welcome to join the practice on Wednesdays. The bell choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice meets at 5:30 p.m.

The Prayer Shawl Ministry is looking for anyone who enjoys knitting or crocheting to join them at the church. Contact the church for time and date. This group makes prayer shawls, baby blankets, prayer squares and hats to minister to others. Yarn is provided.

Interested in Ping Pong? All are invited to join this group Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

For questions about any of our activities, email [email protected] or call the church office at 479-855-1126 or stop by the church at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

First United

Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church will be celebrating Vacation Bible School for kids and adults this year on Sunday, July 16, through Wednesday, July 19. Each night begins with a child-friendly meal at 5:30 p.m. with the age-appropriate classes beginning shortly after 6 p.m. The children will enjoy lessons, songs and crafts as we have fun with the "Food Truck Party: on a roll with God!" Register with the church office at 479-855-1158 or email at [email protected] Those "older kids" interested in a thorough discussion of the Wesley Quadrilateral will meet in the parlor each evening. The Quadrilateral is a methodology for theological reflection that is credited to John Wesley, leader of the Methodist movement in the late 18th century. The term itself was coined by 20th century American Methodist scholar Albert C. Outler.

The first Thursday of every month there is a support group for those living with or providing care for a loved one with cognitive issues. Sponsored and facilitated by the Schmieding Center, it meets at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor. Respite care is available at the church for the loved ones while you attend the meeting.

The Cancer Support group meets the third Thursday of each month in the parlor at 6:30 p.m. Whether a person has just received a diagnosis or is a long-time survivor, all are welcome to come and support and encourage one another.

Individuals can come and work on their breathing, relaxation and simple meditation practices with the Yoga group on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. in Becker Hall.

Bella Vista

Lutheran Church

GriefShare classes are on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the church library. This is a support group for those that have lost at loved one. Call Diane Turner at 479-640-1508 for more information.

The Sonday Riders will meet on July 9 at 12:30 p.m. in the front church parking lot. They will be joined with the HOG Chapter. All 2-, 3- and 4-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding in Arkansas.

BVLC Women in Mission is an outreach ministry program which includes ongoing projects of prayer shawls, Quilting and Lutheran World Relief School Kits. The Quilters meet on the second and fourth Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry will be open Friday, July 7, from 10 a.m.-noon. They redeem the "Best Choice" labels that are donated and have been able to put the money towards food items that they need to distribute to those in need in our community.

Village Bible Church

Each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Village Bible hosts a Praise & Prayer Service that is open to all.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

Bella Vista

Christian Fellowship

The Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is a gathering of Christians seeking meaningful Christian worship and fellowship. It is ecumenical in design and non-denominational with open communion and all are welcome.

The life and ministry of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is administered by the members. Pastor Richard A. Solberg leads Sunday worship, but the organization and direction of the fellowship is assumed by the laity. This is a lay-led fellowship where everyone has a sense of ownership and responsibility.

Meeting time is every Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. They welcome both Christians and seekers to worship. Questions can be answered by emailing [email protected]

