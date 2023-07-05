Bella Vista, Bentonville, Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

June 19

Wienerschnitzel

1530 E. Centerton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Hand soap is on the delivery truck. Paper towels are on the delivery truck. Some of the refrigerators do not have thermometers and the facility lacks internal probe thermometer. Test strips, dish soap and sanitizer are on the delivery truck.

Core violations: Bathroom doors do not have self closures. No covered receptacles in the restrooms. The HVAC work is still ongoing and part of the ceiling tile has not been replaced or installed.

June 21

SpringHill Suites

2304 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Apples are held in wire basket with no wrapping to prevent edible peel from being contaminated when selecting an apple.

June 23

Azul Tequila Bistro

111 N. Main St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Food Manager certificate available upon request. Build-up of dust on fan in walk-in cooler.

Fox Trail

1889 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Some food from the previous business was in the walk-in cooler and on shelving.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

Oven & Tap

215 S. Main St., Suite 3, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Manager on staff.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 19 -- Building Bridges at BHS, 1901 S.E. J St., Bentonville

June 20 -- First Watch, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 28, Bentonville

June 21 -- Hilton Garden Inn and Bar, 2204 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Holiday Inn Express, 2205 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville