Bella Vista kids pedal to fun while learning safety, stewardship

The northwest Arkansas and Kansas City areas are gearing up for another exciting summer with the highly anticipated Buddy Pegs Bike Day Camp. Since its inception in 2020 in northwest Arkansas and last year in Kansas City, Buddy Pegs has been providing children aged 5-10 with an unforgettable experience centered around biking adventures and outdoor exploration. With a commitment to safety, skilled instructors and engaging activities, Buddy Pegs ensures a summer full of fun and learning for every participant.

Buddy Pegs, located on Wishing Springs Drive in north Bentonville, was established with the aim of introducing families to the wonders of biking and the local bicycle infrastructure. By offering summer camps, Buddy Pegs enables children and families to explore the great outdoors and experience the joys of biking. With a strong commitment to social-emotional learning and an ambitious goal of getting 20 million kids on bicycles by 2030, Buddy Pegs continues to make a positive impact on the lives of young riders.

To participate in the camp, children are encouraged to bring their own bikes and helmets, ensuring a comfortable and familiar ride throughout the program, or they may rent a bike. Bikes that are rented stay with the family for the duration of the camp. While Learn to Pedal (LTP) camp may accommodate kids with bikes smaller than 20" wheels, the Mountain Biking camp (MTB) requires bikes with gears and at least 20" wheels. Elbow and knee pads, as well as gloves, are strongly encouraged but not mandatory.

The Buddy Pegs bike day camp occurs weekly throughout the summer, with the last camp of the season scheduled for Aug. 7. Budding cyclists can join the camp at various dates throughout the summer, allowing for flexibility in scheduling and availability. To enroll in this action-packed adventure, the single-day camp costs $55, while the week-long camp is priced at $225, providing an affordable option for families seeking an unforgettable summer experience.

The camp offers three distinct programs designed to accommodate all skill levels: Learn to Pedal Camp (LTP), Bicycle Adventure Camp (BAC), and Mountain Biking Camp (MTB). Whether children are just starting out or already experienced riders, Buddy Pegs ensures an inclusive and enriching experience for all.

Buddy Pegs has several goals for the campers to achieve during their time at the camp. They aim to increase children's enthusiasm for biking, foster a love for the outdoors and cycling as a family activity, and instill the values it refers to as Stewardship, Trust & Respect, Ownership, Kindness, and Empathy (S.T.O.K.E.). Through these objectives, Buddy Pegs empowers children to apply these values not only in their biking experiences but also in their everyday lives.

A typical daily schedule at Buddy Pegs includes various engaging activities. Children gather in their groups for the opening circle, which involves a threshold activity, warm-up exercises and the ABC bike check (Air, Brakes, Chain). Afterward, groups split based on ability levels and embark on their biking adventures and activities for the day. At the end of each day, closing circles provide an opportunity for children to share their highs and lows, fostering camaraderie and celebration of achievements.

To make the experience enjoyable and engaging, Buddy Pegs incorporates its unique curriculum, which intertwines fun with learning. Activities like "Shifter Knockout" enhance shifting skills, agility, balance and repetition while keeping the kids excited about biking.

Beyond the biking adventures, Buddy Pegs provides opportunities for children to learn about bike maintenance and basic repairs. The daily ABC Bike Check helps children identify any major issues with their bikes, while a bike wash activity teaches them how to clean and maintain their bicycles.

Enhancing the overall experience, Buddy Pegs offers special programs and activities tailored to the campers. Each location in NWA and KC offers a unique landscape, trails and convenience for families. In addition to biking, kids participate in a variety of smaller activities such as tie-dying, rock painting and building bird feeders, further enriching their time at the camp.

To maintain a personalized experience and foster individual growth, Buddy Pegs maintains a low instructor-to-child ratio. With one coach for every five kids, an additional coach is added for every six children, guaranteeing that every child receives the necessary attention and guidance. Within each group, there are no more than 10 children per "paw level" -- a skill-based assessment ranging from non-pedaling beginners to somewhat advanced mountain biking.

Simon, one of the camp organizers, shares his favorite experience from Buddy Pegs: "My favorite experience is getting to see the new pedalers each week; I cry each time. Seeing kids being exposed to the power of the bicycle, and bringing families that much closer to being outdoors together is just the best."

The safety and well-being of the children are paramount at Buddy Pegs. The camp boasts certified coaches who undergo extensive training in bike knowledge and safety, including bike parts and components, bike and helmet fitting for children, working with kids, and more. With a low coach-to-student ratio, camps are kept manageable and safe. Additionally, all coaches are Red Cross First Aid and CPR trained and equipped to handle any medical emergencies that may arise. Buddy Pegs takes safety seriously by also providing concussion and Safesport training for coaches.

With Buddy Pegs, children embark on an adventure that will leave them twice as stoked about biking and the outdoors, building confidence, resilience, and lasting memories that will stay with them for a lifetime.

For detailed information on Buddy Pegs' summer camp locations and registration, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the organization's website. In addition to its summer camps, Buddy Pegs also operates as a kids-oriented family bike shop and e-cargo distributor, further promoting its vision of building strong, joyful kids and connecting families through the power of bicycles. In addition, Buddy Pegs has garnered rave reviews and testimonials from previous participants and their parents. Many testimonials praise the camp's organization, the growth observed in their children's biking abilities, increased confidence and the positive impact on family bonding. These glowing testimonials can be found on their Google Reviews and YouTube page.

Photo courtesy Buddy Pegs Facebook Page Kids celebrate a fun day at Buddy Pegs Day Camp.

