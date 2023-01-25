The Weekly Vista obituaries for Jan. 25, 2023

Lester "Pete" Dale Dover, Jr.

Lester "Pete" Dale Dover Jr., 51, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

He was born April 12, 1971, in Gravette, Ark., to Lester Dover, Sr. and Brenda Sue Dover. He was a lifetime resident of northwest Arkansas and worked in the field of construction. He enjoyed country music and anything outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his father; paternal grandparents, Cleo Dover and Mary Ellen Beyer; maternal grandparents, James W. and Helen J. Baker.

He is survived by his mother, Brenda; five daughters, Brittani Dover of Colcord, Okla., Sabrina Wilson of La Cygne, Kan., Savanna and Summer Filbeck of the home, Annalise Bloch of Centerton, Ark.; two sisters, Tabitha House of Bella Vista, Lisa Wynne (Joe) of Sulpher Springs, Ark.; a brother, Cleo Dover of Sioux City, Iowa; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Joan M. Hiller

Joan M. Hiller, 77, Jan. 6, 2023, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo.

She was born Dec. 19, 1945, in Chicago, Ill. She married Ronald M. Hiller in 1967 in Chicago, Ill. She enjoyed dedicating her time to St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church working at the food pantry, overseeing events, organizing craft fairs and Bingo, and teaching the youth of the parish the importance of accepting and living by His word.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ronald M. Hiller; her parents, Walter and Jeanette (Faulhaber) Dobson; and brothers, Kenny, Walter, Donald Dobson.

She is survived by her children, Kelly Hiller of Tucson, Ariz., Robert (Ashley) Hiller of Rogers, Ark., Chris Hiller of Oswego, Ill., Kathy (Chris) Button of Joliet, Ill.; 15 grandchildren; and her sisters, Bonnie (Don) Piotrowski, Janet (Mike) Hickey.

A visitation at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Ln, Bella Vista, AR 72715 will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 9 a.m.; with rosary following at 9:30 a.m.; and Mass of the Resurrection at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at www.funeralmation.com.

Vivan Elaine Linscott

Vivian Elaine Linscott, 100, of Bentonville, Ark., died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at her residence.

She was born Jan. 23, 1922, in Whiting, Iowa, to Ina Parker and Albert Brenden. She enjoyed sewing, watching game shows, drinking her coffee, and working jigsaw puzzles. She was a seamstress for many years. She moved to northwest Arkansas in 1984 after moving from Arizona and Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one son; and one brother.

She is survived by her daughter, Jerlyn Lombard (Jerry) of Bentonville; and many grandchildren.

Visitation was held Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Epting Funeral Home Bentonville. A graveside service followed at Bella Vista Cemetery.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

L.G. "Pat" Patrick

L.G. "Pat" Patrick, 94, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Jan. 14, 2023.

He was born July 29, 1928, to Ray and Mary Patrick in Lookeba, Okla. He was a member of the Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club and the Bella Vista Community Church. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hepsey; parents; brother; and sister.

He is survived by his daughter, Jo Linn Patrick; son, Michael Ray Patrick (Victoria); and three grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery, 34 Buckstone Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715 with Pastor Gary Crandall from Bella Vista Community Church to officiate. He will be placed next to his wife, Hepsey.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at www.funeralmation.com.

Mark Scott Tackett

Mark Scott Tackett, 68, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, after a long illness.

He was born in Lexington, Ky., to Wendell and Norma Fuller Tackett. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a BBA in Real Estate. He received his MBA from the University of Kentucky. He worked as a commercial real estate appraiser in multiple large markets and spent the last 22 years in northwest Arkansas. He retired from commercial appraising after 34 years. He and his wife Nancy were married nearly 40 years and resided in Bella Vista since 1997. He was an avid Scrabble player and enjoyed listening to mystery and spy novels.

Survivors are his wife, Nancy Trammell Tackett; daughter, Aimee Tackett of Eureka Springs, Ark; twin sons, Andrew Tackett of Denver, Colo., Nicholas Tackett of Bella Vista; two sisters, Laine Tackett Stephens (Jim) of Port Orange, Fla., Cindy Tackett Pate (Jim) of Springhill, Fla.; brother-in-law, Tom Trammell of Sloans Valley, Ky.; and sister- and brother-in-law, Jim and Jane Mayer of Peoria, Ill.

The immediate family will have a private memorial due to health concerns.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bella Vista.

Condolences to the family: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com

