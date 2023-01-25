The Weekly Vista listing of area New Year happenings

Ongoing

Granite bricks to memorialize a veteran at the Veterans Wall of Honor in Bella Vista can be purchased at the price of $175/veterans name (price includes installation). The bricks allow up to three inscribed lines. Order blanks are available at the memorial, located in Bella Vista Lake Park, and more information can be found by going to the website vetwallofhonor.org. Tours of the Veterans Wall of Honor are also available with each tour lasting approximately 30 minutes. Call Leonard Eisert at 479-855-4421 to schedule a group tour.

Feb. 2

The Civil War Round Table will meet Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

A presentation will be made on the long overlooked actions that took place in south central Louisiana between 1862 and 1864. These actions centered on Confederate attempts to recapture New Orleans, the largest city in the Confederacy, and disrupt Union control of the vital lower Mississippi River. Eventual Union success in repelling these Confederate efforts allowed Union control of both the river and the critical raw materials (sugar cane, salt and cotton) of southern Louisiana.

Feb. 4

Members of the Rotary Club of Bella Vista are embracing the cold weather this year with a new, reimagined event for area children. Winterfest is coming on Saturday, Feb. 4, at St. Bernard's Church. It's being planned as a carnival and will have four distinct areas: Penguin Alley, Snowman Lane, Enchanted Forest and Frozen. Both Elsa and Olaf, characters from the movie Frozen, will be on hand for pictures with attendees. There will be about 20 games with prizes scattered throughout. Staff from the children's department of the Bella Vista Public Library will man a crafts table. The service club Altrusa will be passing out free books and the Knights of Columbus, the St. Bernard's men's group, will be cooking and giving away food. There will be a face painter and a person making balloon animals in attendance.

The event is free, but to prevent overcrowding, participants should register for one of two sessions. The first session runs from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The second session will be from 12:30-2 p.m. The event is geared to elementary-aged children and their families.

To register go to stubs.net and search for Winterfest. For more information, email [email protected]

Feb. 7

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista resumes its monthly programs on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The public is invited to a free concert by the Brio Wood-Wind Ensemble at 1 p.m. at Highland Christian Church located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The concert is open to all. This group includes basoonist Cynthia Augspurger; Bob Betts and Bill Rampy on clarinets; flutist LeAna Colf; and french horn player Carol Wright. Visit the website andantemusicclub.org or email [email protected] for more information.

March 8

The Bentonville/Bella Vista club of Altrusa International is hosting a Games Day in Bella Vista on Wednesday, March 8. The party offers an opportunity for participants to purchase a table to play games of their choice, such as bridge, mah jongg or canasta. Guests will be treated to lunch provided by local Altrusans and all proceeds will go to programs that benefit Children's Literacy. The event will take place at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 Saint Bernard Lane, starting at 10 a.m. The entry fee, due in advance of the event, is $60 per four-person table. Please contact Peggy Rosenthal at [email protected] to register.