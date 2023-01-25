Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Jackson, an 8-month-old male domestic short-haired black cat with patches of white on his belly. Jackson is a friendly cat but can be "kind of feisty at times." He is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered and microchipped. Jackson's adoption fee is $45. For more information on Jackson, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

