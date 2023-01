Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Former Bella Vista city clerk Wayne Jertson stands with current city clerk Wanda Lepillez Krug prior to her first city council work session on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the District Court Building.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Former Bella Vista city clerk Wayne Jertson stands with current city clerk Wanda Lepillez Krug prior to her first city council work session on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the District Court Building.

Print Headline: Past, present clerks

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content