LETTER: Covid research an interesting journey

In response to Stu Sorenson, there is a wealth of information regarding either unreported or underreported side affects from covid and the vaccine. Among them is an uptick in arthritis, increase of myocarditis for children and young people, infertility, blood dyscrasias and effects on the autoimmune system.

Two books you may be interested in are: The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey by Peter R Breggin, MD and Ginger Toss Breggin with leading Covid-19 Physicians: Peter a. McCallough MD, MPH, Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD and Vladimir "Ze" Zelenko, MD introductions. After reading these books and doing follow-up, I am convinced Kristi Dana's health problems are related to the covid vaccine. I am particularly concerned about the push to inject babies and young people. There is no history of the long term effects on these, the least vulnerable. The research is an interesting journey.

Julie Storm

Bella Vista