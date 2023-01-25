Council OKs safety upgrades for PD, FD

Several agenda items pertaining to the city's public safety departments were addressed by the Bella Vista City Council during its first regular session of the new year.

The session was held Monday night at the District Court Building.

Those items -- each passing by 6-0 votes -- included the approval of the purchase of a new vehicle for the Bella Vista Police Department, the department's continued participation in the Law Enforcement Support Office (LASO) program, the purchase of breathing equipment for the Bella Vista Fire Department, approval for a remount of an ambulance for the fire department and a contractual agreement for construction management of the remodeling process of the Town Center facility that currently houses police, fire and city departments.

The ordinance regarding the new vehicle for the police department, a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe in the amount of $47,267 from Superior Automotive Group in Siloam Springs, was already included in the 2023 budget for the department.

"Normally every year in the past the state would go out to bid and get a state bid contract for police vehicles," BVPD Chief James Graves said. "Since covid and the supply chain issues the state is no longer getting a state bid for police vehicles, so I'm asking for a bid waiver to purchase this Tahoe. We're going to use Superior Automotive because they have a supply of them."

He continued, "Police vehicles aren't like normal vehicles. They come with some pre-wiring in them for police lights and some other amenities that normal vehicles don't come with. Dealerships now have to order these vehicles six to eight months in advance. So to go out to bid would be worthless because no one has them except Superior in Siloam Springs."

Graves said the cost "is still a very good price," adding, "They give us about a $5,500 discount as a city compared to what the normal public would begin to pay."

The Council approved the ordinance after suspending the rules and advancing it to a third and final reading.

Also approved by the Council was a statement of support for the city's participation in a federal program designed to "advance effective, accountable policing and criminal justice practices to enhance public trust and public safety," which is administered through LASO.

"This expression of support, or executive order, by the city allows us to to continue to periodically receive free excess equipment through the program," said Graves.

The BVFD will receive 12 self-contained breathing apparatuses and associated equipment in an amount not to exceed $94,770.41 after the Council passed a resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Emergency Vehicle Specialists (EVS) pursuant to an HGAC Cooperative Purchasing Agreement.

"This is equipment the fire department uses in fighting fires and it's replacing existing equipment that is quite old," said Mayor John D. Flynn.

The Council also passed a resolution awarding bid and authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Pinnacle Emergency Vehicles in an amount not to exceed $236,637 for a remount of a 2011 4x4 Chief XL Braun ambulance for the fire department, as well as a resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Clinard Construction Management, Inc., for construction management services related to the remodeling of the current police station into an extension of the Central Fire Station at Town center and for other improvements to the facility.

"This is for an upgrade of Fire Station No. 1," said Flynn, "particularly the first part (of the project) as we're going to upgrade the living quarters for the firemen there. It's badly overdue. Once the police exit that building it will give us the opportunity to work on fixing it up for them."