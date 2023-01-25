College graduates, honors

HARDING UNIVERSITY

GRADUATES

More than 400 students, including four Bella Vista residents, received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Fall 2022 during a commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. The Bella Vista graduates included:

Heather Gaudian -- Bachelor of Arts in elementary education.

Taylor McMillan -- Master of Arts in Teaching special education.

Mandy Miner -- Master of Arts in Teaching elementary education.

Necia Priddy -- Master of Education in reading with dyslexia endorsement.

CROWDER COLLEGE

DEAN'S LIST -- FALL 2022

Crowder College had 667 students, including five from Bella Vista, earn dean's list recognition for their academic achievement in the Fall 2022 semester. To earn dean's list honors a student must earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average and take at least 12 college credit hours during the semester.

Those from Bella Vista included Kinyon DeCorte, Melissa Morgan, Rhyannon Park, Cameron Singleton and Benjamin Wilson

HARDING UNIVERSITY

DEAN'S LIST -- FALL 2022

The following Bella Vista students were among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the fall 2022 semester:

Max DeLoach, a sophomore studying history

Mike Ericson, a sophomore studying marketing

Heather Gaudian, a senior studying elementary education

Stefanie Pick, a senior studying elementary education

Jackson Pschierer, a sophomore studying integrated marketing communication

Lexie Rose, a senior studying elementary education

MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

DEAN'S LIST -- FALL 2022

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the university's dean's list. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale). More than 5,000 students were named to the fall 2022 dean's list, including these nine from Bella Vista: Brooke Berger; Grace Catlin; Zachary Coffey; Molly Del Rossi; Vaida Gieselman; Vivian Gieselman; Samantha McCoin; Virginia McCorkle; and McKenzie Vaughan.