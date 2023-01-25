The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Distribution Locations Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Cards and Games

by Staff Reports | January 25, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

First place winners Jan. 14 were: Red Team -- Marj Shafer, Sam Brehm, Jerry Yarno and Jerry Vnuk.

Monday Potluck 'N Games

Winners on Jan. 16 in the game of 3-13 were: Table One: first -- Marj Shafer; second -- Edie Howard. Table Two: first -- Sheri Bone; second -- Kathy Ayres.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Jan. 12 were: first -- Wilda Werner; second -- Deanna Smith; third -- Anita Ebert.

Play is every Thursday at 10 a.m at Papa Mike's, located at 2 Kingsdale Lane, with an open invite to all.

Tuesday/Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Jan. 12 were: North-South -- Teri Rhodes and Sue Rolfe; East-West -- Joe Scott and Ned Irving.

Winners Jan. 17 were: North-South -- Michael Schomaker and Robert Makela; East-West -- Martha Kolb and Gary Stumbo.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Jan. 17 were: first -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; second -- Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney; third -- Larry and Ginger Anderson; fourth -- Karin Fowler and Sharyn Hughes; honorable mention -- Chris and Chris King.

Play is Tuesday nights at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Ln., in the parish hall. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Spotlight St. Bernard Second Monday Pinochle

Attention all pinochle players

There is an opportunity to play every month, 12 months a year. The St. Bernard's Women's Club sponsors a pinochle group that meets the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. for nibbling of snacks and socializing, with play beginning at 6:30 p.m., or as soon as everyone is gathered in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Ln. Ever wanted to get a really big score in pinochle? Here is the opportunity to do so! How can the promise be made for really big scores? Because our version of double-deck pinochle gives really big bonus points for some frequently occurring groups of cards. Never played this version before? Not a problem! It's easy to grasp the version the first night: simple, fun and payouts for winners made every week. Just $1 (yes, $1) entry fee each time and four to five places plus low-man go home with winnings.

Participants are encouraged to bring a snack or, if they forget, not to worry because there is always an abundance of tempting treats. Sign up with a partner or come alone -- both are welcome -- and know that those who are unable to play one month do not have to get a sub. And participants do not have to be a member of St. Bernard's to play. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish @ 685-5376 ASAP to get in on the fun.

-- Email scores to [email protected]

Print Headline: Cards and Games

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT