Cards and Games

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

First place winners Jan. 14 were: Red Team -- Marj Shafer, Sam Brehm, Jerry Yarno and Jerry Vnuk.

Monday Potluck 'N Games

Winners on Jan. 16 in the game of 3-13 were: Table One: first -- Marj Shafer; second -- Edie Howard. Table Two: first -- Sheri Bone; second -- Kathy Ayres.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Jan. 12 were: first -- Wilda Werner; second -- Deanna Smith; third -- Anita Ebert.

Play is every Thursday at 10 a.m at Papa Mike's, located at 2 Kingsdale Lane, with an open invite to all.

Tuesday/Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Jan. 12 were: North-South -- Teri Rhodes and Sue Rolfe; East-West -- Joe Scott and Ned Irving.

Winners Jan. 17 were: North-South -- Michael Schomaker and Robert Makela; East-West -- Martha Kolb and Gary Stumbo.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Jan. 17 were: first -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; second -- Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney; third -- Larry and Ginger Anderson; fourth -- Karin Fowler and Sharyn Hughes; honorable mention -- Chris and Chris King.

Play is Tuesday nights at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Ln., in the parish hall. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Spotlight St. Bernard Second Monday Pinochle

Attention all pinochle players

There is an opportunity to play every month, 12 months a year. The St. Bernard's Women's Club sponsors a pinochle group that meets the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. for nibbling of snacks and socializing, with play beginning at 6:30 p.m., or as soon as everyone is gathered in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Ln. Ever wanted to get a really big score in pinochle? Here is the opportunity to do so! How can the promise be made for really big scores? Because our version of double-deck pinochle gives really big bonus points for some frequently occurring groups of cards. Never played this version before? Not a problem! It's easy to grasp the version the first night: simple, fun and payouts for winners made every week. Just $1 (yes, $1) entry fee each time and four to five places plus low-man go home with winnings.

Participants are encouraged to bring a snack or, if they forget, not to worry because there is always an abundance of tempting treats. Sign up with a partner or come alone -- both are welcome -- and know that those who are unable to play one month do not have to get a sub. And participants do not have to be a member of St. Bernard's to play. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish @ 685-5376 ASAP to get in on the fun.

-- Email scores to [email protected]