BV City Council addresses multiple rezoning requests

John D. Flynn's first City Council meeting as mayor of Bella Vista featured a handful of appointments, a look back at a couple of previously tabled short-term rental proposals and several zoning issues dispersed throughout an agenda loaded with just over 20 items.

The new mayor and City Council, which included new members Wendy Hughes and Craig Honchell, worked through the agenda at a steady clip, advancing many of the proposed ordinances to third-and-final readings prior to issuing unanimous votes in favor of passage.

One of the Council's first votes of the night came regarding a decision to elect a mayor pro tempore, a position that is used only when the mayor is unable to attend a meeting. Doug Fowler and Hughes were nominated with Fowler winning the vote, 4-2.

Then, in unfinished business, the Council voted to table indefinitely two short-term rental ordinances since an STR ordinance had been approved in December. The two ordinances had been proposed by former councilman Steven Bourke and tabled from October of 2022.

The Council faced several votes on ordinances requesting changes in the city's zoning map during the meeting, including one from Cooper Communities, Inc., four from the Bella Vista Property Owners Association and one from property owners who had already been granted permits to begin construction on a house on the parcel in question.

The ordinance receiving the most attention -- and comments during the meeting's citizen input session -- concerned a tract located within a parcel near the corner of Hwy. 340 (Lancashire Boulevard) and Buckstone Drive.

The applicant, Cooper Communities, Inc., was requesting to rezone a portion of its property from R-1 Single Family District to C-2 Light Commercial District.

Prior to discussion of the ordinance, Councilman Larry Wilms offered an amendment to "remove all references in the title and in Section 1 of the proposed ordinance to C-2, Light Commercial District and replace with C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District."

That amendment passed by a 6-0 vote. The Council then took no further action on the ordinance, setting it up for a second reading during the Council's February regular session.

"What I'd like to do on this one," Fowler said, "is to kind of take a step back from it so people would have an opportunity to review what C-1 zoning is versus C-2."

The Council did pass four rezoning ordinances (each by 6-0 votes) requested by the POA after suspending the rules and putting each ordinance up for a third and final reading.

"We have four rezoning requests in front of you, all of them to C-1," POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson told the Council during the citizen input session. "We're trying to match the historical use of all four of those properties with the correct zoning. Unfortunately you're going to see a lot of me over the next several months because we found 20 different parcels that were zoned incorrectly back when the city was created."

He added, "Our intent is to get all of those parcels to match the historical usage of those properties."

The parcels in question are located at 10 Scotsdale Ln.; 105 Lancaster Dr.; 2 Kingsdale Ln.; and 10 Nature Trail Ln.

The Council also approved an ordinance related to a rezoning request made by property owners Zachary and Ashli Duhamel and their parcel located at 58 Rillington Dr.

The couple purchased the property in January of 2022 and received a grading and building permit in the spring of that year and began building their house on that parcel.

The Duhamels were informed in October that the property was not properly zoned for a residential structure and were asked by planning officials to go through the rezoning process.

Monday night the Council approved the request, changing the parcel from P-1 Conservation District to R-1 Residential Single-family District.

The ordinance passed after approval was given to advance the ordinance to a third and final reading.

Also during Monday night's meeting the Council passed a resolution awarding bid and authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Reliable Chevrolet of Springfield, Mo., in the total amount of $45,500.00, for the purchase of one Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4x4 work truck for use by the street Department, as well as a resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Wichita Kenworth, pursuant to a Sourcewell Cooperative purchasing agreement, for the purchase of one new production model dump truck with salt spreader and snowplow equipment in the amount of $254,452.00.

In other business the Council approved:

• An ordinance amending ordinance No. 2022-18 regarding the regulation of short-term rentals to remove the requirement that an address of the property owner and local point of contact be posted inside the short-term rental.

• A resolution designating authorized disbursing officers and Municipal Depository Board for the city of Bella Vista for calendar year 2023.

• An ordinance setting the amount of additional fine to be levied to defray the costs of incarcerating city prisoners, and for other purposes.

• A resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a ninth amended animal services contract for animal sheltering services with Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Inc., increasing the amount the city gives to the shelter from $4,000 to $5,000 per month.

• A resolution appointing Wendy Hughes to the Bella Vista Advertising and Promotion Commission as a Council member commissioner in place of John D. Flynn.

• A resolution approving the mayor's re-appointment of Wade Hagan for a three-year term in Position 1 of the Bella Vista Board of Construction Appeals commencing Jan. 1, 2023.

• A resolution approving the mayor's appointment of Linda Lloyd to the Bella Vista Planning Commission to complete the unexpired term of Craig Honchell due to his election to the City Council. (The vote was 5-0 in favor with Councilman Jerry Snow abstaining.)