Bella Vista Club News

SUGAR CREEK RAILROAD CLUB

The club regularly meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the A&M Railroad Museum located at 306 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. All interested persons are welcome. Bring questions -- the club members have answers. Sugar Creek Railroad Club also puts the fun in fundraising. The club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving the national railroad heritage. For more information go to the club's website at http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

RETIRED NURSE'S OF NWA

The Retired Nurses of Northwest Arkansas will meet Tuesday, Jan. 31, at noon at the NW Medical Center in Bentonville in Classroom A. An optional lunch can be purchased at the Allspice Café prior to the meeting. The presentation for this meeting will be "Pelvic Floor Therapy for Female Incontinence" by Megan Dykema, DPT and Kara Iribarren, DPT. This group regularly meets on the fifth Tuesday of the months that have five Tuesdays. For more information, call 316-644-0472.

BV AREA RADIO CLUB

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club meets on the first Thursday of each month from 7-9 p.m. at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy located at 3424 S. Downum Rd. in Springdale. An Elmering session for new and prospective hams will start at 6 p.m. For more information go to bellavistaradioclub.org or Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub. All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

CALICO CUT-UPS QUILT GUILD -- QUILTS OF VALOR

Calico Cut-Ups Quilts of Valor small group is participating in the Quilts of Valor Foundation National Sew Day on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m. in Sengel Hall in the lower level of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church located at 1001 Kingsland Rd. The block chosen is the official 2023 block for the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Various groups will be cutting, sorting, sewing and pressing the squares. Bring tools to use. If you need to use a Guild sewing machine, please indicate this when signing up. The Quilts of Valor small group will trim the blocks and make the quilts.

Lunch will be pizza and drinks will be available. Please bring a snack to share. For more information or to sign up to attend, please contact [email protected] or [email protected] by Feb. 2.

BENTON COUNTY

MASTER GARDENERS

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. with social time at 5:30 p.m. The new chapter president, Brenda Anderson, will be the speaker. Her topic is "What's new for 2023." Meetings are open to the public and take place at the Bentonville Church of Christ located at 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects. For more information, visit the website at http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/

BELLA VISTA CHRISTIAN WOMEN'S CONNECTION

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The inspirational speakers will be Hal and Beth Walker, with the message "Second Time Around." The special feature will be "Love Songs" with soloist Dick Willows accompanied by Beth Tracy. Men are welcome to attend this special brunch. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, Feb. 3. For reservations: call 479-366-7562, text 479-381-6516 or email: [email protected]

The February Prayer Connection for the Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 9 a.m. at 7 Balsham Ln. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

NWA WOMEN'S CHORUS

The NWA Women's Chorus meets Mondays 12:30-2:30 p.m. in the music room at First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Dr. No tryouts or previous experience is needed to join. All women who love to sing are invited. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk, and show tunes for clubs and events and is directed by Dr. Larry Zehring. For more information go to nwarkansaswomenschorus.com and Facebook.com/BellaVistaChorus/.

THE BELLA VISTA NEEDLEWORK CLUB

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets the first Monday of each month at 10 a.m. in the Bank OZK community room. The bank is located in Sugar Creek Center by Allen's Food Market. New members are always welcome and all needle craft is welcome -- knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, etc. If you have a project you would like to show, please bring it for show-and-tell. Coffee is available or bring your own beverage. For more information call Rosalyn Sloan at 479-553-7425.

BELLA VISTA COMPUTER CLUB

The Bella Vista Computer Club is having a raffle of a customized desk top computer with a value of over $700. The computer will be a Dell OptiPlex 5060 with corei7-8700, 16GiB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1 TB RAID1 (mirrored), Windows 11 Pro and MS Office 2021 ProPlus. The drawing will be held in February. The public is invited to participate and presence is not required to win. A $10 donation will purchase a ticket. For more information, or to purchase a ticket, call or text Woody at 479-966-9357 or go to the website at BVComputerClub.org.

