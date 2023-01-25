Bella Vista church news

BELLA VISTA

COMMUNITY CHURCH

Bella Vista Community Church reminds the community that video sermons are available on its website, bvcc.net, as well as various information about the church.

PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF

BELLA VISTA

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby and the Fun with Writing group meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

Visit the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista website at pcbv.org for church information.

BELLA VISTA

LUTHERAN CHURCH

Bella Vista Lutheran Church website is bvlutheran.com.

There will only be a worship service on Jan. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open Fridays from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry supports those in our community that are in need.

UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH

BELLA VISTA

United Lutheran Church invites the community to join the Piecemakers group that meets every Tuesday from 9-11:30 a.m. at the church. Throughout the year this group cuts the fabric, sews quilt pieces and assembles pieces into a variety of size quilts. These quilts are donated to Lutheran World Relief; and donated locally to the NWA Children's Shelter; and to other members of our community who may have a need. Persons are invited to either help sew the pieces together with one of the on-site machines or help with assembly where no sewing is required. For more information, please contact the church office at 479-855-1325.

United Lutheran's Healing Service will be held Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2-3 p.m. A healing service is a service held for the sole purpose of ministering to and praying with and for individuals who desire healing in body, mind and sprit for themselves or others. Such a service includes the following elements: the reading of scripture, confession and absolution of sins, proclamation of the gospel and the anointing and laying on of hands – which conveys Christ's love in a very personal way through human touch.

The ULC website is at unitedlutheranbv.org.

HIGHLAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH

Bella Vista (DoC) Highland Christian Church will hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on February 23 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please register at redcrossblood.org and register under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista. The church is located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista has a website of highlandchristianbv.org that the community may access for church information.

FIRST UNITED

METHODIST CHURCH

Grief comes from many places and takes many forms. "Finding My Way" is a Bereavement Support Group meeting held each Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the church parlor of FUMC BV. Join the journey through multiple happenings in life that bring grief while we support each other. Tools will be learned and bonds formed that will help our spirit and soul travel this path.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista information can be found at fumcbellavista.com.

VILLAGE BIBLE CHURCH

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

The Village Bible Church website can be found at vbcbv.org.

VILLAGE BAPTIST CHURCH

Visit vbconline.net for information about the Village Baptist Church.

HIGHLANDS CHURCH -- A UNITED

METHODIST CONGREGATION

Information on Highlands Church in Bella Vista can be found at humcbv.com.

BEAUTIFUL SAVIOR

LUTHERAN CHURCH

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts free senior exercise classes to all the seniors in the community at 1 p.m. on Monday (dance aerobics), Wednesday (aerobics) and Friday (walk aerobics). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors in getting into shape.