artlook® launches in northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Walton Arts Center has joined forces with CACHE (Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange) to bring artlook® to northwest Arkansas. The map-based online tool is a one-stop shop for information about arts education and resources in Washington, Benton and Madison counties.

The goal of artlook is to increase access, equity and quality arts programs in every public school and grade in northwest Arkansas. artlook is live now and populated with information from the Arkansas Department of Education. Schools and arts organizations have been updating their individual profiles with specifics about arts education services offered and needed. Each school that completed their profile by the end of 2022 received a $500 grant to be used toward their arts programming.

"Walton Arts Center's goal has always been to ensure that every student in our region has access to arts experiences," said Sallie Zazal, Walton Arts Center director of learning and engagement. "artlook is the tool that connects all parties in one platform, making that goal a reality – not just for us, but for arts organizations of all sizes."

artlook provides easy access to information about the arts education environment, allowing users to explore and download information about both the schools and the community-based arts organizations that serve them. Among other valuable information, artlook contains data on the presence of arts teachers and partners in schools, minutes and disciplines of instruction, school and partner arts programs and school needs. This information can then be used to advocate or fundraise to bring similar resources to their schools.

"This platform will help identify districts or schools that may be lacking in arts education opportunities so that arts organizations and teaching artists can reach out and offer help to fill those voids," Zazal said.

artlook has been used in Chicago since 2012 to monitor arts education, and they have seen great success with the program. They now have 1,200 arts organizations bringing services to their schools and more than 100,000 students annually receive weekly access to arts instruction.

Start exploring artlook today at nwarkansas.artlookmap.com and see how this platform can bridge the gap between arts providers and places where arts are needed. There's still time for schools to update their profiles. For more information contact [email protected]

The artlook platform is made possible by Walton Arts Center in collaboration with CACHE and is funded by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation.