The Weekly Vista obituaries for Jan. 18, 2023

Kathy K. Gomer

Kathy K. Gomer, 79, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Jan. 10, 2023.

She was born July 8, 1943, to Harold and Dorothy (Moxham) Richardson in Belleville, Kan. She married Chuck Gomer, on June 2, 1963. They spent their first five years in the U.S. Air Force with three years in Germany. They returned to the states in 1968 with two children and built a life in the Kansas City area for the next 33 years. She worked in the Shawnee Mission School District and retired in 2001. They moved to Bella Vista in 2001 where they enjoyed the retirement years. She enjoyed golf, camping in Colorado, kayaking, and was a member of Bella Vista Community Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Ronald; and two sisters, Corinne Meadows, Linda Butler-Woods.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Chuck Gomer; two children, daughter, Chris Bergman (John West) of Phoenix, Ariz., and son, Charlie Gomer (Christina) of Lake Quivira, Kan.; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72714. The family is also planning a future service and burial in her hometown of Belleville, Kan.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at funeralmation.com.

Richard Hupp

On Jan. 10, 2023, surrounded by his family Richard Hupp died at the age of 72.

He was born Feb. 21, 1950, to Mae Jean and George Hupp, who preceded him in death. In his teen years, his family moved to the suburbs of Chicago, which is considered home. He continued his adventure with his wife, Linda, whom he married Aug. 15, 1970. He graduated Indiana State University and served in the Army for six years, from 1972-1978. The Hupp family continued the adventure, with stops in Louisiana, Texas, Washington State, Illinois, finally landing in Bella Vista. He found great pleasure in coaching youth baseball, woodworking and watching the Cubbies.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Hupp; son, Steven Hupp (Jennifer) of San Antonio, Texas; two brothers, James Hupp (Jill) of Denton, Texas, Brian Hupp of Chicago; one sister, Charleen Augustine (Jim) of Crystal Lake, Ill.; and two grandchildren.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bella Vista.

Condolences: eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Gary L. Jones

Gary L. Jones, 79, died Jan. 9, 2023, at his home in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born in Yale, Okla., Oct. 12, 1943, to Jake and Leta Irene Jones. The family moved to Drummond, Okla., when he was in first grade and he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father. He attended OSU and joined the Marine Corps. While stationed at Camp Smith, Hawaii, he married his first wife, Jane Nagai. They had two children, Rick and Michelle Jones, moving back to the Tulsa area after the service. He worked for Arrow Trucking for over 40 years. He married Elaine (Moore) Jones in 1987. They retired to Bella Vista in 2016 and he enjoyed several rounds of golf a week until a quad bypass heart surgery resulted in the need for kidney dialysis.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jane; and his children.

He is survived by his wife and brothers.

A celebration of life was held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Family Center, 9350 East 51st Street, Tulsa, OK.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at funeralmation.com.

Winnifred Littlejohn

Winnifred ("Winnie") Littlejohn, 91, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Saskatchewan, Canada, she was the only child of Sandy and Mary Nevins. A child of farmers, she was accustomed to working and living off the land and spent her summers picking wild blueberries, hunting rabbits and squirrels, and doing chores of milking cows, tending to the family garden and learning the art of canning food from her mother. She she married George Littlejohn Jr., in 1953, and the family lived in South America, England and Oklahoma before she settled in Bella Vista in 1969. She opened "The Flying W Dude Ranch" offering a place to enjoy horseback trail rides. She also owned a "honky-tonk" bar where live bands and Monday night bingo took place; a used car business; gas station; and grocery store.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her ex-husband, George; and her two sons, Gary and Michael.

She is survived by her companion of 30 years, Danny Cross; her daughters, Linda Terry, Sandra Vandiver; and three granddaughters.

Interment will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at funeralmation.com.

Marilyn Ann McClure

Marilyn Ann McClure, 80, died Jan. 8, 2023.

The daughter of Horace and Viola Wiley, she was born Nov. 12, 1942, in Leon, Iowa, and grew up on a farm. After she graduated high school, she married Terry McClure in 1964. She was a registered nurse in Des Moines's hospitals and Area Agency of Aging in northwest Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jim Wiley.

She is survived by her husband, Terry McClure; children, Kristen Hodgson (John), Tim McClure; sister, Carolyn Stewart (Bill); two grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jeri Wiley; and brother-in-law, Jack McClure.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at funeralmation.com.

Mattie Ellen Patton

Mattie Ellen Patton (Ahlheit), 80, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Jan. 3, 2023.

She was born in Mississippi on June 29, 1942. She spent the first 10 years of her life in Memphis, Tenn., at St. Peter's Orphanage. She was one of eight children. She loved the Lord, and is remembered for her lifelong love of singing. She was a member of a traveling choir called Sweet Adeline.

She is survived by three children, Jack Patton, Hope Crawford, and daughter, "Scooter." She is also survived by sisters, Patsy Northcutt, Bessie Simmons, Mary Nulty, Georgia Maynard; and brothers, Douglas Ahlheit, George Maynard.

A memorial service was held at Epting Funeral Home of Bentonville on Jan. 14, 2023.

Arrangements: Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista.

Condolences: eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Vivian Lorraine Reedy

Vivian Lorraine Reedy died Jan. 7, 2023.

She was born near Amity, Mo., Dekalb County, to Lucinda (Lou) O. White and John Ray White. On Aug. 25, 1955, she married Coy of Bolivar, Mo. She worked as a supervisor for Southwestern Bell for 10 years. They owned VIVCO Truss and Contractor's Lumber of Maysville, Mo., for 30 years before retiring in 1992 and moving to Bella Vista, Ark., in November of 1994. She was a Sunday School teacher, a golfer, and a card player. She enjoyed canasta and played cards and dominoes with friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Coy E. Reedy; a brother, Maurice White; and sister, Juanita Weaver.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Lou Meek (Dr. William D. Meek) of Rogers, Ark.; two grandsons; and brother, Keith White (Ila Rhei) of Cheyenne, Wyo.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at funeralmation.com.

Joan J. Reid

Joan J. Reid, 91 of Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully Friday Dec. 23, 2022, after battling dementia.

She was born April 3, 1931, to Catherine Mindish and Peter Vasil. She worked as an office manager and she was an Air Force wife traveling the world and living in many places such as Hawaii, Germany, France. She played in a bowling league with her husband.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Doug; and son, Kevin Reid.

She is survived by her children, Carey Reid (Dana), daughter in-law, Susan, Kathy Hensin (Ernie); and an abundance of grandchildren.

Condolences may be expressed at Kramer Family Funeral Home Cremation Center.

Reedy



Hupp



Littlejohn

