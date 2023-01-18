RELIGION: Blank Page

Maybe this would have been a better Monday Musing for the first week of the year, maybe. However, my mind doesn't always work chronologically, so here for the second week of the new year is a reminder that every day is a blank page when you wake up.

Doug Marlette was an editorial artist/cartoonist (creator of Kudzu) whose job, for decades, was to draw a new cartoon every day.

He didn't consider it pressure; he enjoyed it. He said, "I have learned to love a blank sheet of paper. It braces me with its endless potential."

Every morning you are given a blank sheet of paper: the new day that lies before you.

You can fill the page with whatever you want: holiness, love, praise, service -- or criticism, hostility and bitterness.

It's your choice.

You're not limited today by what you put on the page yesterday. It's a new morning -- a blank page -- filled with new opportunities.

Even if you blew it yesterday, and 10,000 yesterdays before, you still have today.

You can fill this day's page with God's presence.

Because of the Lord's great love, we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. (Lamentations 3:23)

Peace,

Skip