The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Distribution Locations Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pet of the Week

by Bennett Horne | January 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Niobi, an 18-month-old female black lab who is housebroken and good with other dogs and children. Niobi is up to date on her vaccinations, has been spayed and will be microchipped before leaving for her forever home. Niobi's adoption fee is $60. For more information on Niobi, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista

This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Niobi, an 18-month-old female black lab who is housebroken and good with other dogs and children. Niobi is up to date on her vaccinations, has been spayed and will be microchipped before leaving for her forever home. Niobi's adoption fee is $60. For more information on Niobi, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT