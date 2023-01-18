Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Niobi, an 18-month-old female black lab who is housebroken and good with other dogs and children. Niobi is up to date on her vaccinations, has been spayed and will be microchipped before leaving for her forever home. Niobi's adoption fee is $60. For more information on Niobi, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

