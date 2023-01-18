The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Distribution Locations Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Meetings

by From Staff Reports | January 18, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person at the District Courtroom unless circumstances dictate meeting via Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

Jan. 23 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 13 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 27 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

Jan. 19 -- Board of Directors work session 9 a.m.

Jan. 26 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

Jan. 31 -- Board Elections 4 p.m.

Feb. 8 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

Feb. 8 -- Recreation Committee, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Print Headline: Meetings

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Enos agreed to three-year deal with Arkansas
by Tom Murphy
Bosa, Parsons bring pass-rushing spotlight to 49ers-Cowboys
by Schuyler Dixon
Florida releases quarterback Jaden Rashada from scholarship
by Mark Long
Arkansas, Mississippi set to collide in SEC showdown
by Bob Holt
SouthArk downs Arkansas-Cossatot 86-80
by Special to the News-Times
ADVERTISEMENT