City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person at the District Courtroom unless circumstances dictate meeting via Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

Jan. 23 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 13 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 27 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

Jan. 19 -- Board of Directors work session 9 a.m.

Jan. 26 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

Jan. 31 -- Board Elections 4 p.m.

Feb. 8 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

Feb. 8 -- Recreation Committee, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.