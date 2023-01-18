Hobbs State Park events

WONDERS OF WINTER WILDLIFE EVENT

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is hosting a Wonders of Winter Wildlife (WOWW) event from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the park's visitor center. The event is sponsored by The Bluebird Shed and 3-D Pet Products.

The event features family-oriented programs, craft tables and a short trail hike. The schedule is as follows:

• 9-11 a.m., Birds and Breakfast: In this educational program, ornithologists show live songbirds from the park. Participants will have the opportunity to help release the birds. Breakfast snacks and hot beverages will be provided.

• 11:15 a.m.–noon, Eagle Awareness Month: Celebrate the Eagle Awareness Month and the bald eagle with photographer Mike Martin's program of eagle images.

• Noon–3 p.m., Tabletop Learning Stations and Crafts: Drop in and learn about winter wildlife and visit craft-making stations. Crafts include an eagle mask, pinecone bird feeder and squirrel crafts. Non-craft tables feature bald eagles, mammal skins and skulls, winter birds and bird-feeding, and the 8 "Ates" of winter survival strategies.

• 1–1:45 p.m., Squirrels: Nutty Forest Friends and Bushy-Tailed Benefits: For National Squirrel Appreciation Day, Park Interpreter Trish will lead an easy hike around the .25-mile ADA-accessible Ozark Plateau Trail and talk about three of Arkansas's squirrel species and how they are unsung heroes of the forest.

For more information about the event, contact the park at 479-789-5000.

NIGHT-SKY VIEWING

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is offering sky viewing programs starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The program begins with an indoor lecture at the park's visitor center and night sky viewing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Because cold air holds less moisture than warm air, winter nights often have clear viewing conditions, making January the perfect time to try night sky viewing.

Visitors are encouraged to dress warmly and bring a telescope and a flashlight with a red balloon or red cloth over the lens. For those without a telescope, the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society is providing high-powered telescopes. Other helpful items to bring include a lawn chair, binoculars and blanket.

Visitors should be able to view Jupiter, the four Galilean moons, Mars and the Pleiades (Seven Siters).

The Andromeda Galaxy will be visible to the naked eye.

For more information, contact the park at 479-789-5000.