Fairway Notes

by Staff Report | January 18, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Men's 9-hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association is currently seeking membership applications for the 2023 golf season. Play is every Wednesday with tee times, all flights play the red tees with gold and white optional for the season, four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored hole prizes. There is also a spring banquet and a fall banquet.

Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the Property Owners Association's website as well as the 9-hole golf association's website: sites.google.com/site/bv9mga2020. For additional information please call Dale Schofield, membership chair, at 479-553-7067.

Fairway Notes

