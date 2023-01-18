CWRT program to examine battles for control

The Civil War Round Table group and Bella Vista Historical Society Co-President Dale Phillips invite all to the next CWRT meeting to be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

Phillips will look at the long overlooked actions that took place in south central Louisiana between 1862 and 1864. These actions centered on Confederate attempts to recapture New Orleans, the largest city in the Confederacy, and disrupt Union control of the vital lower Mississippi River. Eventual Union success in repelling these Confederate efforts allowed Union control of both the river and the critical raw materials (sugar cane, salt and cotton) of southern Louisiana.

Phillips is a retired National Park Service historian/park ranger. During his 41-year career he served in different capacities at Gettysburg National Military Park, Fort Sumter National Monument, Chickamauga/Chattanooga National Military Park, Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, George Rogers Clark National Historical Park and Lincoln Home National Historic Site. During the 10 years spent in New Orleans he developed a special interest in the lesser known Civil War battles that raged across southern Louisiana that were always overshadowed by the larger battles in the east and upper Mississippi River Valley. These engagements are a critical part of the overall story of the Civil War.

The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum located at 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. The museum is located at the intersection of Hwy. 71 and Kingsland Road.

For further information email [email protected]