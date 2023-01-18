Cards and Games

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

First place winners Jan.7 were: Marj Shafer, Ray Dore, Jerry Yarno, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuk

Monday Potluck 'n Games

Winners on Jan. 9 in the game of 3-13 were: Table One: first -- Edie Howard; second -- Kathy Ayres. Table Two: first -- Mabel Ashline; second -- Jean Meadows. Winners in Texas Canasta were: first -- Norvil Lantz; second -- Sheri Bone.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

St. Bernard Second Monday Pinochle

Winners Jan. 9 were: Couples: first -- Fran Parrish and Becky Thompson; second -- Ginny Swinney and Chuck Seeley; honorable mention -- Al Akey and Stan Neukircher. Individuals: first -- LuAnn Durant; second -- Jim Callarman; third -- Bill Schernikau; fourth -- Pat Karbouski.

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Jan. 10 were: first -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; second -- Chris and Chris King; third -- Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney; fourth -- Jim and Janet Callarman; honorable mention -- Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau.

Play is Tuesday nights at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in the parish hall. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Tuesday/Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Jan. 5 were: North-South -- Nancy and Dick Sherbondy; East-West -- Becky Mincke and Diane Warren.

Winners Jan. 10 were: North-South -- Robert Makela and Billie Herriott; East-West -- Joan Bain and Mel Briley.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

-- Email scores to [email protected]