Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista Ominous layering of clouds and a peek-a-boo sun give credit to the forecast of rain showers Monday.

Thursday, Jan. 19 Partly Cloudy Precip: 8% High: 47^Low: 29 Friday, Jan. 20 Sunny Precip: 6% High: 53^Low: 31 Saturday, Jan. 21 Mostly Sunny Precip: 24% High: 50^Low: 31 Sunday, Jan. 22 Mostly Cloudy Precip: 39% High: 45^Low: 31 Monday, Jan. 23 Partly Cloudy Precip: 13% High: 51^Low: 29 Tuesday, Jan. 24 Rain Showers Precip: 37% High: 46^Low: 25 Wednesday, Jan. 25 Mostly Cloudy Precip: 33% High: 40^Low: 25

Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content