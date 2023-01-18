Bella Vista trio earns honors

MANCHESTER, NH -- It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following Bella Vista students on being named to the Fall 2022 President's List and Dean's List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Jeffrey Tolar -- President's List

Victoria Warsaw -- President's List

Kaitlynn Condon -- Dean's List