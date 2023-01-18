Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Jan. 2

12:13 a.m. Police arrested Gaberiel Walker, 21, in connection with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Wellington.

1:16 p.m. Police received a report on Kildonan Drive that someone's truck cover was stolen.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

9:26 a.m. Police received a report on Dogwood Drive that someone was scammed out of $30,000.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

1:44 p.m. Police received a report on Murphy Drive that a truck backed into someone's mailbox. A neighbor had the incident on camera.

Thursday, Jan. 5

11:47 a.m. Police received a report on Kelaen Drive that someone opened a credit card online and used it in the reporting person's name.

7:18 p.m. Police arrested Ashley Christine Tinklenberg, 34, in connection with DWI drugs, possession of a controlled substance and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Riordan Road.

Friday, Jan. 6

1:39 p.m. Police received a report of shots fired near an address on Denby Circle. Police told the reporting person that just behind and around their residence is county jurisdiction and there was nothing they could do. The reporting person requested someone to patrol the area.

Saturday, Jan. 7

10:50 p.m. Police arrested Brady Michael Smith, 39, in connection with a warrant, Mackenzie M. Martinez, 26, in connection with a warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and David J. Blackburn, 45, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at Casey's on Riordan Road.

Sunday, Jan. 8

10:17 a.m. Police received a report on Mere Lane that someone broke into a truck and stole cash during the early morning hours of the previous day.