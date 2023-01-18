Bella Vista Marriage Licenses

The following are marriage licenses applied for during the month of December 2022 per Benton County Records.
Dec. 1
Paul Barron, 89, and Marlene Marian Clapp, 75, both of Bella Vista
Dec. 5
Michael Angelo Torres, 45, and Lori Ann Barnes, 51, both of Bella Vista
Dec. 6
James Conrad Crutchfield, 49, and Nancy Gail Cathcart, 43, both of Bella Vista
Dec. 7
Jerry Ray David, 65, and Rhona Salinas Candinato, 34, both of Bella Vista
Matthew Joseph William Zilla, 29, and Leigha Rene Terry, 25, both of Bella Vista
Dec. 12
Frank Seo, 38, and Angela Marie Borum, 38, both of Bella Vista
Dec. 13
Christopher Keith Allen, 45, Bentonville, and Pamela Kay Denman, 43, Bella Vista
Alan Arthur Hiatt, 58, and Marigil Matos, 48, both of Bella Vista
Dec. 14
William Kirk Cox, 44, and Caroline Corley Waugh, 31, both of Bella Vista
Dec. 16
Michael Christopher Gomez, 34, and Destiny Dawn Sanchez, 28, both of Bella Vista
Jerry Elton Morton Jr., 58, and Kristi Lynn Kroona Tostenrud, 62, both of Bella Vista
Dec. 20
Grant Edmund Fogle, 25, Bella Vista, and Abbi Elizabeth Poland, 22, Bentonville
Dec. 29
Brandon Lee Baker, 33, Spartanburg, S.C., and Addison Danielle Arrington, 22, Bella Vista