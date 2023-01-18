Bella Vista Club News

BELLA VISTA COMPUTER CLUB

The Bella Vista Computer Club has scheduled the following programs for January:

• Jan. 18, 9 a.m.-noon -- Help Clinic and Remote Help (active BVCC membership required)

• Jan. 18, 1-3 p.m. -- "Storage Solutions" (in the Training Center)

All classes and help clinics are held in the BVCC John Ruehle Training Center, Suite 208, Highland Crossings Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in room 1001 of the address above. For detailed information about the classes, help clinics and club visit the website at BVComputerClub.org

The club is also having a raffle of a customized desk top computer with a value of over $700. The computer will be a Dell OptiPlex 5060 with corei7-8700, 16GiB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1 TB RAID1 (mirrored), Windows 11 Pro and MS Office 2021 ProPlus. The drawing will be held in February. The public is invited to participate and presence is not required to win. A $10 donation will purchase a ticket. For more information, or to purchase a ticket, call or text Woody at 479-966-9357 or go to the website at BVComputerClub.org.

BELLA VISTA BRAINTEASERS

Bella Vista Brainteasers will meet Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m., in the community meeting room of the Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Pl. The group regularly meets monthly and all are welcome to attend. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information.

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB

Mystery Book Club will meet Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 4 p.m., in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Pl. This month the group will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary. The club regularly meets on the third Wednesday of each month. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information.

CALICO CUT-UPS QUILT GUILD

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will host its annual Stash for Cash event and Guild meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, in Sengel Hall in the lower level of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Rd. Current Guild members may bring their stash of fabric, notions, rulers, books, patterns and anything related to sewing or quilting to sell. Set-up for sellers will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and the sale will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

The Guild meeting will begin at 1 p.m. The January program features four members sharing their quilt journeys with fun and interesting stories. For more information or to reserve a table for sale items, please contact [email protected]

PERFECT HARMONY WOMEN'S BARBERSHOP CHORUS

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus practices will resume Monday, Jan. 23, and go through March 6 from 3-4:30 p.m. at Highlands Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. The group will return to the regular practice schedule of 3:30-5 p.m. on Monday, March 13, also at Highlands Christian Church. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing.

For more information, or to schedule the chorus for entertainment, call Director Karen Frankenfeld at 479-876-7204, go to the website at perfectharmonybv.com or find the group on Facebook at Bella Vista Perfect Harmony.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society (NAGS) will meet Monday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m., at the Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St. The meeting topic will be Sharing Family Stories Learned During the Holidays. The public is welcome and attendees may share their own stories or just listen.

BELLA VISTA MEN'S CHORUS

BVMC is changing its rehearsal night. The chorus will be rehearsing on Tuesday nights beginning Jan. 24. The chorus is in the midst of a recruiting drive and hopes that the change in its schedule might interest more men to sing. The rehearsals will be at 6:30 p.m. in the choir room at First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista. All men are welcome to join and no audition is required. The BVMC has been performing in Bella Vista for more than 40 years and the members hope the chorus will continue for many years to come.

BELLA VISTA GARDEN CLUB

The Bella Vista Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Social time will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will start at 10 a.m. Samantha Best, owner of Magma Design Group, Inc., will present a programentitled "The i-factor: Yourself in Your Garden" which pushes boundaries and inspires creativity. The Artistic Design of the Month will be presented by Linda Neymeyer, and Tony LiCausi will speak about "What's New in Horticulture -- New Tools and Tool Maintenance."

The club's meetings are regularly held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church. Visitors are always welcome. For more information about the club visit the website bellavistagardenclub.com.

OZARK HILL HIKERS

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invites all interested walkers to a walk on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Casey's Convenience Store, 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit payments. There is a short drive to the start point of the Bentonville Public Library where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is on city streets and paved and natural trails through city parks of Crystal Bridges and Compton Gardens. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

SUGAR CREEK RAILROAD CLUB

The club regularly meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. All interested persons are welcome. Bring your questions -- the club members have answers. Sugar Creek Railroad Club also puts the fun in fundraising. The club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving the national railroad heritage. For more information go to the club's website at http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

CALICO CUT-UPS QUILT GUILD - QUILTS OF VALOR

Calico Cut-Ups Quilts of Valor small group is participating in the Quilts of Valor Foundation National Sew Day on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m. in Sengel Hall in the lower level of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Rd. The block chosen is the official 2023 block for the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Various groups will be cutting, sorting, sewing and pressing the squares. Bring tools to use. If you need to use a Guild sewing machine, please indicate this when signing up. The Quilts of Valor small group will trim the blocks and make the quilts.

Lunch will be pizza and drinks will be available. Please bring a snack to share. For more information or to sign up to attend, please contact [email protected] or [email protected] by Feb. 2.

