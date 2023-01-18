Bella Vista church news

First United

Methodist Church

The new year brings new opportunities: Grief comes to us from many places and takes many forms. "Finding My Way" is a Bereavement Support Group meeting each Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the church parlor of FUMC BV. Join the journey through multiple happenings in life that bring grief while we support each other. Tools will be learned and bonds formed that will help our spirit and soul travel this path.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista information can be found at fumcbellavista.com.

Presbyterian Church of

Bella Vista

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby and the Fun with Writing group meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

Visit the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista website at pcbv.org for church information.

Village Bible Church

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

The Village Bible Church website can be found at vbcbv.org.

Highland Christian Church

Bella Vista (DoC)

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista has a website of highlandchristianbv.org that the community may access for church information.

United Lutheran Church

Bella Vista

Everyone is invited to United Lutheran's Healing Service that will be held Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2-3 p.m. A healing service is a service held for the sole purpose of ministering to and praying with and for individuals who desire healing in body, mind and sprit for themselves or others. Such a service includes the following elements: the reading of Scripture, confession and absolution of sins, proclamation of the Gospel and the anointing and laying on of hands – which conveys Christ's love in a very personal way through human touch.

As a reminder the Sunday morning worship service may be watched on Facebook Live. On Sunday afternoons after 3 p.m. it will be posted on the ULC website at unitedlutheranbv.org.

Bella Vista

Community Church

Bella Vista Community Church reminds the community that video sermons are available on its website, bvcc.net, as well as various information about the church.

Bella Vista

Lutheran Church

Bella Vista Lutheran Church invites all to visit its website at bvlutheran.com to learn all things Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

There will only be a worship service on Jan. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open Fridays from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry supports those in our community that are in need.

Village Baptist Church

Visit vbconline.net for information about the Village Baptist Church.

Highlands Church -- A United

Methodist Congregation

Information on Highlands Church in Bella Vista can be found at humcbv.com.

Beautiful Savior

Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts free senior exercise classes to all the seniors in the community at 1 p.m. on Monday (dance aerobics), Wednesday (aerobics) and Friday (walk aerobics). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors in getting into shape.