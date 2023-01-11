Bella Vista has experienced substantial growth over the last few decades with many families moving into the beautiful area to enjoy all the amenities it has to offer. With the ongoing development and growth across the city, a business that continues to provide Bella Vista homeowners with top class customer service is The Maintenance Company (TMC), which has been serving Northwest Arkansas since 1981. TMC provides an endless list of services for home repairs, improvements, and enhancements. By providing high quality service and professional workmanship, we always strive for customer satisfaction.

Are you unsure how The Maintenance Company can serve you? A quick call to TMC at 479-855-2300 can begin the process of your next home repair or improvement. We provide a variety of services for your home including roofing, painting, electrical, carpentry, plumbing, renovations, remodels, flooring, kitchen/bath restorations, water heater replacement, deck enclosures, and much more!

With our A+ Better Business Bureau rating, you can feel confident in the reliability and quality of our services. Our fully insured and licensed home maintenance company provides free estimates for certain jobs and services. Also, we will work with your insurance company for those unexpected disasters that may arise. The Maintenance Company has served customers for 39 years, and we would love to serve you next. You dream it, and we can make it a reality. We truly are your one-stop-shop for home improvement and repairs.

The Maintenance Company

414 Pinion Dr.

Bella Vista, AR 72714

(479) 855-2300

www.themaintenanceco.net