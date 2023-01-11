The Weekly Vista obituaries for Jan. 11, 2023

James (Jim) T. Barkley

James (Jim) T. Barkley, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Jan. 4, 2023.

He was born on June 18, 1949, in Douglas County, Neb. He grew up in Rockwell City, Iowa. He received a teaching degree and taught fifth grade math and coached girls' softball in Omaha, Neb. He then moved to Denver, Colo., and worked in real estate. He retired to Bella Vista in 2009, where he enjoyed golfing, painting, and cooking.

He is survived by his sister, Linda Benton (Bob) of Carlisle, Iowa; and brother, Terry Barkley (Kathy) of Bella Vista.

Roger L. Brewer

Roger L. Brewer, 77, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Dec. 28, 2022, at Circle of Life in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born in Elmira, N.Y., to Richard and Laverna Brewer. He was an author of a book (The Emerald Frontier Project). He enjoyed music and sang in several groups including the church choir at Bella Vista Community Church where he was a member. He was vice president of a textile and label company and traveled all over the world with his job.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Laverna Brewer.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Brewer; four brothers, Larry (JoAnn), Jeff and Brenda Brewer, Berry and Nancy Brewer, Steve and Cindy Brewer; one daughter, Lisa (Tom) Kucsan; two grandsons; one stepdaughter, Kelly (Gary) Rickert; two step-grandchildren.

Memorial arrangements have not been planned at this time.

William Hoffman Cole

William "Bill" Hoffman Cole was born in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 30, 1930, to William Judson Cole and Corinne Rose Cole and died on Dec. 30, 2022, at the age of 92.

He is a graduate of Pasadena High School and Southwest Texas State University. He received a second master's degree and worked toward a doctorate degree in English literature from the University of Iowa. He served two years in the armed forces and then received a teaching position in English Literature at Clarkson College of Technology in Potsdam, N.Y. He married Mary Jane Clift on Aug 25, 1962, in Denison, Texas, and they first lived in Eau Claire, Wis. He taught English and American Literature at several colleges, and also owned and operated two movie theaters in Shenandoah, Iowa. He was an avid bicycle rider, and enjoyed classical music, old movies, and antiquities.

He was preceded in death by his parents, W.J. and Corinne Cole; and one brother, Donald Cole.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Jane Cole; three children, Cassandra Putnam (Bob), Clifton Cole (Colleen), Andrea Nebel and Stephen Spurlock; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will celebrate his life on Jan. 20, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 925 S. 84th Street, Omaha, NE 68114.

Donald Robert Gempler

Donald Robert Gempler died Dec. 30, 2022, at his home.

He was born in Alliance, Ohio, on Aug. 8, 1943, to Kenny and Marie Gempler. His family moved to Wichita, Kan., in 1954. He was an active swimmer during his early years and in college. He married Connie in 1968 and both began teaching. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles. They moved to Arkansas after both daughters were born and he added canoeing and kayaking to his enjoyment. He retired from J. B. Hunt and became an active tennis player and traveled the world with his wife.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Marie Gempler.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; daughters, Kristine Lemmon (Jim) of Bella Vista, Ark., Kim Conway (Doug) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; six grandchildren; and his brother, Greg Gempler (Sharon) of Cotopaxi, Colo.

William (Bill) Ray Gilbert

William (Bill) Ray Gilbert died Jan. 2, 2023, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born Nov 14, 19.39, in Huron, S.D., to Morris N. and Mary E. Gilbert. The family moved to Billings, Mont., in 1947, and moved back to Huron, S.D., in 1950. He attended Huron College and transferred to South Dakota State where he graduated in 1961. He married Shirley, June 18, 1961, and they lived in Brookings, S.D. where he sold insurance for five years. They moved to Houston, Texas in 1965, for a franchise opportunity. He was employed by Stuart Pharmaceuticals as a salesman for 13 years then joined Smith Kline for 20 years. He retired to Bella Vista, Ark., in 2003. He was a member of Bella Vista Baptist Church. He enjoyed sketching and painting and playing the Lowrey Organ.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of 61 years; son, Douglas (Theresa); daughter, Julie Asbill (Robert); five grandchildren; and sister, Mary Jane George of Arizona.

A funeral service will be held at the Cooper Chapel, 504 Memorial Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72714 on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 12:30 p.m.

Martha A. Johnston

Martha A. Johnston, 84, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Dec. 23, 2022, at Phoenix Hospice in Springfield, Mo.

She was born Jan. 15, 1938, in Kansas City, Mo., to Patrick B. Cushing and Kathryn Cushing. She married Wally Johnston on July 26, 1958. She spent most of her life in St. Charles, Mo. She and her husband were residents of Bella Vita for several years. She was an avid tennis player. She belonged to The Women's Club and compassion Club at St. Bernard's Catholic Church of Bella Vista. She worked part-time for Senior Superior Care.

Survivors include her husband, Wally Johnston; two sons and two daughters, Matt (Carol) of Springfield, Dan of St. Peters, Mo., Janelle (Kelly Cohen) of De Soto, Mo., Theresa of Wright City, Mo.; and nine grandchildren.

Mass of Resurrection was held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Bella Vista, on Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023, with inurnment at the columbarium following.

Janice Carroll Poe

Janice Carroll Poe died Jan. 2, 2023.

She was born in Pierre, S.D., Nov. 1, 1941, to Theodore R. Nelson and Olga (Brunsh) Nelson. She was a member of the Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her son, Justin Good.

She is survived by her husband, Theodore F. Poe; sons, Tom Good (Stefanie), Rowland Good, Scott Good (Valerie); brother, Ted R. Nelson; stepdaughter, Laura Strotkamp; daughter-in-love, Deb Rhodes (Jeff); three granddaughters; and two step-grandsons.

A funeral service was held Jan. 6, 2023 at the Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

