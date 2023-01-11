The Weekly Vista listing of area New Year happenings

Ongoing

Granite bricks to memorialize a veteran at the Veterans Wall of Honor in Bella Vista can be purchased at the price of $175/veterans name (price includes intallation). The bricks allow up to three inscribed lines. This is a meaningful way to remember those who have served and also makes a special gift. Order blanks are available at the memorial, located in Bella Vista Lake Park, and more information can be found by going to the website vetwallofhonor.org. Tours of the Veterans Wall of Honor are also available with each tour lasting approximately 30 minutes. Call Leonard Eisert at 479-855-4421 to schedule a group tour.

Jan. 14

• Knights of Columbus will hold a Youth Free Throw Championship competition this Saturday, Jan. 14, at 4 p.m., at the Bella Vista Boys and Girls Club, 2260 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Youth ages 9-14 are invited to compete.

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through the local, district, and jurisdictional competitions. International champions are announced by the Knights of Columbus international headquarters in New Haven, Conn., based on scores from the jurisdiction-level competitions. All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions. All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent.

Jan. 18

• The 2023 Annual Meeting of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Inc., will be held at the Bella Vista Country Club Board Meeting Room located at 98 Clubhouse Drive in Bella Vista, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. for the transaction of all Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Inc. business. The public and all members are invited to attend and vote for board members. Detailed applicant information can be found at http://www.bellavista-animalshelter.org. For more information contact Executive Director Nancy Cullins at 479-222-0917 or [email protected]

Jan. 21, 23

• The Bentonville History Museum will open Jan. 23 and a grand-opening celebration will be held Jan. 21 from 1-4 p.m. The museum is in the 2,026-square-foot historic train depot at 416 S. Main St. across from the Bentonville Public Llibrary. The city's history is long and rich, including early Native American settlements, a successful agriculture industry and the growth of Walmart. The museum aims to preserve the past for the future through collection, display and education for residents and visitors, according to its website.

Jan. 23

• C.O.P.S. Blue Blood drives are a chance for communities to come together and donate blood in honor of fallen police officers -- and those who continue to sacrifice so much for our communities. For every successful blood donation made at a Blue Blood Drive, CBCO will donate $10 to Arkansas C.O.P.S. In addition, all donors will receive a special C.O.P.S T-shirt, while supplies last.

-- Jan. 23: Bella Vista Police Department from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 105 Town Center in Bella Vista

-- Jan. 27: Pea Ridge Police Department from 10 a.m.-4 pm. at 187 Slack St. in Pea Ridge

C.O.P.S. is a national nonprofit organization who provides resources to families and co-workers of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty every year. The Blue Blood Drives will be held in honor of the more than 200 Arkansas law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty in state history.

Sign up to give or find out more information on the Blue Blood Drive online at https://www.cbco.org/blue-blood/.