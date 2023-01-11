RELIGION: ‘The Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us’

"And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth."John 1:14

This is an amazing thing: the Eternal Word -- the only-begotten Son of God, who was in the beginning with God, who is true God with the Father and the Spirit, the Creator of all things, the Life and Light of men -- became flesh -- true man -- and dwelt among us!

As the LORD God dwelt among His people, His glory resting upon the tabernacle of old, so God Himself dwelt among us in the Person of Christ Jesus.

The Apostle John, and the other apostles of Jesus, could testify to the fact they saw and viewed with their own eyes the glory of Christ Jesus, the very glory of the only-begotten Son of the Father! In the ministry of Jesus, and through His mighty works -- as well as upon the Mount of Transfiguration -- they witnessed the glory which was Christ's as the eternal Son of God.

And Jesus Christ, God the Son in human flesh, was "full of grace and of truth." In Jesus, we see and know the grace of God toward sinners; and in Jesus alone is truth, the true way of life and salvation!

For Christ's sake -- for the sake of His holy life and innocent sufferings and death in our stead, in human flesh -- God is gracious and merciful and forgiving toward us sinners (cf. Eph. 1:6-7; 2 Co. 5:19). He is "the Way, the Truth, and the Life"; no man can come to God the Father but by Him (John 14:6).

Through faith in Christ Jesus, we sinners partake of God's grace and forgiveness and have the promise of everlasting life in heaven!

Do you believe that Jesus, the Child born to the Virgin Mary in Bethlehem, is the eternal Son of God and Savior of the world? Have you considered His glory? Cf. Isaiah 9:6-7. Do you trust that in Him -- for the sake of His blood shed on the cross for the sins of the world -- God graciously forgives you all your sins, accepts you as His own dear child and grants you life everlasting in His eternal kingdom? Cf. Colossians 1:12-23.

Indeed, Jesus is "full of grace and of truth"!

O eternal Son of God, we give You thanks for taking on human flesh and becoming true man that You might fulfill all righteousness for us, suffer and die for the sins of all the world and rise again in victory. Graciously grant that we partake of You and Your blessings through faith in Your name. Amen.

[Scripture is quoted from the King James Version of the Bible. Devotion is by Randy Moll. He may be contacted by email at [email protected] More of Moll's devotional writings are freely available at https://goodshepherdonline.org. Opinions expressed are those of the author.]