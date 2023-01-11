The Weekly Vista
Public safety building shown on walk-through

by Rachel Dickerson | January 11, 2023 at 11:35 a.m.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista A 50-yard range is part of the new public safety building. Police officers will be able to qualify on handguns and rifles at the facility, as well as train by setting up targets around the range.

Bella Vista Mayor John Flynn and other public officials walked through the new public safety building, which is still getting finishing touches, on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

  photo  Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista The police department includes a detox area, or "drunk tank," for DWI arrestees, as well as holding cells. A separate exit is provided for arrestees as well.
  
  photo  Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista The police records area and a staircase with temporary wooden steps are shown from the court clerk's window.
  
  photo  Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista A large evidence holding area will allow the police department to grow for 30 years, as will other parts of the new public safety building. The evidence area will include work stations, an evidence processing room and long-term evidence for items that are required by law to be held for 99 years.
  
  photo  Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Three dog doors lead to dog runs on the outside of the public safety building and, on the inside, to a room where K9s can be washed.
  
  photo  Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista The dispatch and communications area of the new police department is shown. This part of the public safety building is rated for an F5 tornado.
  
  photo  Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista A view of the foyer of the new Bella Vista Public Safety Building is shown from the second floor.
  

Print Headline: Public safety building shown on walk-through

