Courtesy photo This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Sadie, an 8-month-old terrier mix. Sadie is up to date on her vaccinations, has been spayed and will be microchipped before leaving for her forever home. Sadie's adoption fee is $60. For more information on Sadie, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne