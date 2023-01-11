The Weekly Vista
Pet of the Week

by Bennett Horne | January 11, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Courtesy photo This week’s Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Sadie, an 8-month-old terrier mix. Sadie is up to date on her vaccinations, has been spayed and will be microchipped before leaving for her forever home. Sadie's adoption fee is $60. For more information on Sadie, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

