PC sends five items to CC

A full agenda was addressed by the Bella Vista Planning Commission Monday evening despite the fact the commission was short two commissioners.

With Gail Klesen absent and Craig Honchell no longer a commissioner after winning election to the City Council in a December runoff, the commission, which still managed a quorum, took action on 11 items in its first regular session of the new year.

Five rezoning requests were advanced to the City Council -- with recommendation for approval -- while another four items were tabled. A construction extension for a large-scale development and a zoning variance request were both approved.

Each agenda item the commission voted on passed by 5-0 votes.

Four of the five rezoning requests were applied for by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association.

POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson told the commission his organization would be making several rezoning requests over the course of "the next couple of months" in order to better reflect the current usage of the parcels.

"Our goal is just to make it so the zoning matches the usage," he said. "We're not planning on making any changes ... we just want the zoning to match the traditional current use. Unfortunately you're going to see me about 20 times over the next couple of months because the POA has about 20 parcels that are zoned incorrectly and we're just trying to get it all cleaned up."

The four parcel locations (and zoning changes requested by the POA) include:

• 10 Scotsdale Ln., from P-1, Conservation to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

• 105 Lancaster Dr., Lake Avalon Beach, from P-1, Conservation to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

• 10 Nature Trail Ln., Tanyard Creek Practice Center, from R-1, Residential, Single Family, to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

• 2 Kingsdale Ln., a 2.69-acre portion of the parcel, from R-1, Residential, Single Family to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

The fifth rezoning request was applied for by Ashli and Zachary Duhamel for a parcel at 58 Rillington Dr. The request would change the zoning from P-1, Conservation to R-1, Residential, Single Family.

At the meeting's outset the commission voted to grant a six-month extension to applicant Red 5 Construction and Halff Associates, Inc., and the large scale development known as the Gardenstown Subdivision.

The extension is for road and utility construction.

According to a letter submitted by Dustin Higgins, a graduate engineer with Halff Associated, Inc., construction did not begin within the original six-month approval time frame "due to delayed Arkansas Department of Health approval for the proposed water line."

He said the ADH "withheld approval based on a lack of septic system design for the subdivision," but added that the ADH has now agreed to approve the proposed water line, however, "due to the timing of their approval, construction will not be able to begin until the original approval time has lapsed."

The final item passed by the commission was a zoning variance requested by Thomas Ufer on the number of R-1 parking spaces for his property at 3 Brill Ln.

Two of the four items tabled by the commission were tied to the same project and consisted of a zoning variance request on the minimum C-4 Shopping Center District located northwest of the intersection of Bella Vista Way and Oldham Drive, and the large scale development at the same location, a 3,220-square-foot commercial building listed as the Lisa Reeves Office.

The requests were made by applicant Jason Ingalls, with Expedient Civil Engineering, and were tabled by the commission so that the completed plans for both issues could be addressed by the commission at the same time once the large scale development plans were completed.

Another large scale development project was tabled by the commission on the advice of city staff, which pointed out the amount of comments that still need to be met by the applicant.

The project, Cottage Lane Village, is a 2.68-acre multi-family development along Forest Hills Boulevard with CEI Engineering Associates, Inc., as the applicant.

And the final item presented to the commission was a property line adjustment request between 2 Pithlochry Circle and 4 Pithlochry Circle with Alan Reid & Associates serving as the applicant.

It was tabled until the February meeting so it could be discussed in conjunction with an additional waiver being applied for by the applicant.