Meetings

by From Staff Reports | January 11, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

City of Bella Vista

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person at the District Courtroom unless circumstances dictate meeting via Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

Jan. 16 -- City offices closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day

Jan. 17 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 23 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 13 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

Property Owners Association

POA meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

Jan. 11 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Jan. 19 -- Board of Directors working session 9 a.m.

Jan. 26 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

Jan. 11 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

