LETTER: Kristy Danna

by Stuart Sorenson Bella Vista | January 11, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Dear Sir:

It is truly unfortunate what has befallen Ms. Danna and I have tremendous sympathy for her and for the medical problems she is experiencing. But it is very poor journalism to mislead readers into thinking the cause of all her troubles is the covid vaccine, even if she believes this to be the case. Nowhere in the article is any scientific evidence presented that links the vaccine to her symptoms. You failed to even cite any medical professionals to support her claim of causation.

I sincerely hope she improves and can overcome the many maladies cited, but I also sincerely hope you do a better job of reporting verifiable facts in future human interest stories.

Sincerely,

Stuart Sorensen

Bella Vista

