Flynn looks to be mayor for all

Bella Vista Mayor John D. Flynn is less than a week away from presiding over his first City Council work session and what will be his first official meeting with the City Council as the city's new mayor.

As he prepares for that inaugural meeting -- his first as mayor after eight years of work sessions as a city councilman -- he recently took a moment to look back on the election and how he got elected to be the city's third mayor.

"I felt very gratified (to have won the election)," he said. "When I decided to run for mayor I really thought because of my law background and an MBA in finance and teaching at the University of Arkansas, I really thought I had an ideal background for city stuff, and then when I started doing the City Council thing you get to know more of what's going on and you get more interested in it. So I really thought I would be the best person for the job. I honestly thought that."

Others wondered why he would even want to run for the city's top seat.

"A lot of my friends, because I'm semi retired, were playing golf or tennis and they were like, 'Why do you want to do this?'" he laughed. "And even when I was campaigning some people would open the door and I'd say, 'Hello, I'm John Flynn and I'm running for mayor,' and they'd look at me and go, 'Why?' Because a lot of people figure Bella Vista's pretty challenging politically. It has some unique characteristics."

After finishing second to Randy Murray in the November general election, and ahead of fellow Councilman Steven Bourke, Flynn defeated Murray in the December runoff.

"One thing that really gratified me, and it was particularly noticeable in the runoff, was how people rallied around me, especially people I didn't know," Flynn said. "It's one thing when your friends think you'd do a good job, but people I didn't know were very supportive of me. They'd come up to me on the street and say, 'We're behind you 100%' and all this. That's a a different experience from what I'm used to or normally have."

As he steps into the lead role he's preparing for the inevitable hurdles that could pop up. One that was cleared before he took office -- the issue of short-term rentals -- could still ripple its way into 2023.

"I think there are going to be challenges," he said. "One of the obvious things (was) the STR. When that came up in November about reviving that one ordinance, a lot of people thought that was scripted. But that was a surprise to me. So I had to think on my feet so to speak."

He continued, "You want to be fair to everybody. You want to do something that's effective, but you don't want to be too draconian, either, and harder on other people. There are people who are concerned about it. There's people who have STRs, but there's also people who are thinking about having one, and everyone is all concerned about what you're going to do. You have to take everything into account."

When asked about the actual campaign, Murray talked about the positives and negatives of a political campaign while being very complimentary of his opponent in the runoff.

"I had never met Randy until the campaign. I met him and even got to know him a little and met his wife and his kids and I have very positive feelings about his family," he said. "He ran a very hard campaign. It was very difficult to run against him. I guess I would say it was more than I thought it would be. He spent a lot of money and got a lot of people on his side. I was just trying my hardest to win and I felt fortunate I was able to do that.

"I was very respectful of both of my opponents," he continued. "Steve's a great guy and you may have noticed he's pretty eloquent. He not only takes a certain vote in a Council meeting, but he's very good at expressing himself and proceeding logically. I disagreed with him on what some of his votes were, but that's only natural. It happens with everybody."

Flynn said he knew he had "a pretty good shot" of winning the runoff when the race narrowed to two candidates.

"Bourke's people tended to come to me once he was not in," Flynn said. "Of course the mayor endorsed me and people like Allen's and Papa Mike's took up for me."

Flynn said he was happy that the campaign was "a clean campaign, especially for this day and age," adding, "I thought people would go negative when the chips were down, because you get pretty emotional, really."

Calling Murray's campaign "spectacular," Flynn said, "For a person who'd never run for anything, a younger guy who didn't have any city background or anything to point to ... I thought he ran a fantastic campaign. Randy had some PAC support, and a common PAC strategy is to send out a mailer on the last day that's all negative on the other guy so he won't have any time to respond. I was braced for that kind of thing but it didn't occur. It was a clean campaign and I thought that was a good thing."

When it came time to count the final votes, Flynn said even though he knew there was a possibility he could end up disappointed in the results, he wanted to make sure a loss didn't come about because of a lack of effort.

"I knew at the end, because I'd just killed myself straight up, I knew someone was going to be very disappointed," Flynn said, "because it is disappointing to win like he did, by 1,700 votes in the general election, and then lose the runoff. I knew someone was going to be very disappointed. I didn't know who, but I figured I was going to give 100% and that way if I didn't get it that it wouldn't have been because I didn't try."

Flynn said he's ready to lead the city and all of its residents, not just the ones who voted for him.

"My attitude is, if you're going to be mayor you should be mayor for Republicans, Democrats, Independents, people who don't vote ... you're mayor for everybody, really," he said. "Some people voted for you and some people voted for someone else, but it's important to do the best job for Bella Vista for everybody. That's the nature of the job."

No matter how many votes one candidate received over another, or by what percentage the winner won.

"None of us are really real politicians," he said. "We all had other jobs and then decided to do this at some point, but one of the things that strikes me funny is that it's the only business I know of that if 60% are for you and 40% hate your guts you're super popular. In the rest of life that's not how people look at it."