Council trio shares thoughts on winning races

When the Bella Vista City Council meets on Tuesday, Jan. 17, for its first work session of 2023 it will do so with two new members, Craig Honchell and Wendy Hughes, who won their respective run-off races last month, as well as a third run-off winner, Larry Wilms, who was reelected to the Council.

Hughes represents Ward 1, Wilms Ward 2 and Honchell Ward 3.

After winning their races, each one responded to questionnaires sent by The Weekly Vista asking them to describe their campaign experiences and their thoughts on what they are most looking forward to as members of the Council.

Here are their responses:

1. How does it feel to have won the election?

Hughes: "It's honestly indescribable. I'm completely honored to have been given this opportunity to serve our community in a greater way."

Wilms: "It gives me a good feeling that the electors in BV have shown the confidence in my initial four years of service to choose me to continue representing them for four more years on the City Council. Given the fact that NWA has earned the reputation as being the fifth fastest growing metropolitan area in the U.S., Bella Vista has been experiencing its share of single-family growth pressures in the region, but we have yet to experience the growth spurt that occurred in year 2005 when new building permits were just shy of 1,000 issued via the Architectural Control Committee. (City incorporation was effective 01/01/2007.)"

Honchell: "It feels great. Very surreal, but great. I am very honored to have been elected to represent my community. I have pursued this opportunity for many years and will do everything I can to serve all of Bella Vista in the future."

2. How difficult was it to have to go through a runoff?

Hughes: "I always anticipated that there would be a runoff with four candidates in Ward 1, and three qualified opponents in the race. Going into Nov. 8, I thought it could go either way for me. I actually learned that I had made the runoff from Linda Lloyd. I was extremely grateful for both her and Christian Henning's immediate support. For me, the runoff was a continuation of the general election. I didn't deviate from my previous plans or strategies because my focus has always been on making Bella Vista a better place."

Wilms: "As I recall, my run for office in 2017 had four persons seeking this position on City Council. I was fortunate to be one of two receiving the most votes in that General Election, resulting in a runoff, and further blessed with prevailing to be elected. As a result, it did not come as a surprise this time that after filing finding three running for this office. Given the quality of my opposing candidates, it gave me pause, but I was still seeking to garner the needed 50% plus one vote in the general election and if not that, then seeking at least to be one of the two top vote getters to attain at the least another runoff opportunity. This year, there appeared to be a 'contingent' seeking office in three of the four open governing positions (mayoral and councilors), as the city clerk office run was unopposed. The general election yielded about 50% turnout of eligible electors, suggesting that elector turnout would be still fewer deciding any runoff candidates. I concluded to continue running on my 49 years of experience working in/for local governments providing technical guidance, serving on various planning commissions, boards of zoning adjustment, public works committees and water/sewer/street design and construction. I had an election website developed and passed out info flyers and spoke with residents whenever and wherever possible."

Honchell: "The runoff was a roller coaster of emotions. It was the longest four weeks of my life! The amount of time and stress was unexpected but well worth it. It was great to have gone through this and experience the support of some amazing community leaders. I would like to thank my wife (Kim) and family for being supportive of me throughout this process and certainly to all the citizens of Bella Vista for getting back out to the polls. I'm looking forward to the challenges ahead and maintaining the beauty and quality of life that Bella Vista is known for."

3. Would you like to say anything about your opponent?

Hughes: "Donna Hutchinson kept me on my toes. She gave me an opportunity to grow, and frankly she inspired me to remain focused on what matters -- the city of Bella Vista."

Wilms: "I met one of my two opponents at several quasi-organized 'meet and greet the voters' opportunities. I learned that he lived down Chelsea Road a short distance away and that he owned a short-term rental property on my street, which 'boldly' displayed his campaign sign. I found both of my opponents to be personable, friendly and shared some similar views on issues facing the city and its residents, as well as qualitative differences as to how we might address them in future legislative actions by the Council. After conclusion of the general election, I met my first opponent that filed for the position. I found that he ran to 'give back' qualitative leadership knowledge and skills for the city's future. We found that we shared many similar long-range views for the city consistent with citizenry expressed desires as outlined in the Adopted Comprehensive Plan."

Honchell: "Miss Yandell ran a good race; I hope this doesn't discourage her from future community involvement. To Richard Taylor, I certainly appreciate his support in the runoff and his ongoing representation of the community. I wish them both the best in whatever paths they choose."

4. What are you most looking forward to as a new member of the council? (anything in general or any item/task in particular)?

Hughes: "I'm really looking forward to the opportunity for further community engagement. Our community is what makes Bella Vista strong, and I think that it's imperative as a representative of the city to make yourself readily available and open for conversations with community members. Our role is to represent Bella Vista, and you can't do that effectively if you aren't openly engaging with your neighbors."

Wilms: "The Council has been see-sawing and waffling on final action to move from problem identification to draft ordinance to adopted local law on the controversial subject of Short-Term Rental regulations. The fact that this land use is not identified in our current ordinances (name for local laws) for single family, two family or multifamily zoning, the Council must act to address the deficiency. In addition, there have been numerous neighboring property complaints about unneighborly and/or disrespectful behavior of renters using those properties from time to time that suggested that some degree of local regulation urgency was warranted to mitigate sooner than later the issues brought to light by complaints received.

"Other challenges will be implementation of Adopted Comprehensive Plan Objectives addressing the increase of bicycles on local roads (very legal under Arkansas law!) to improve safety for both forms of transportation; addressing the provision of water and sewer utility services for unserved lands to support needed business and other commercial development potentials (this applies to any non-POA membership lands within the city); carefully managing city budgets to accommodate needed capital improvements to serve our continued growth with limitations on our sales tax revenues growth without future business growth; continue to strategically manage our city street maintenance and improvement needs given the limitations we have on funding those expenditures, especially given the inflationary costs that we experience. There are additional challenges to be addressed, BUT perhaps not all in the next four years!"

Honchell: "I'm looking forward to working with the current council members, getting acclimated to the position, and learning the inner workings of our community. I was elected to be a representative of my neighbors and will do my best to make sure that everyone's voice is heard."

