Cards and Games

First place winners Dec. 31 were: Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Jerry Yarno, Bill Armstrong, Ron Madsen and Chuck Hurl.

Winners Jan. 3 were: first -- Kevin and Betsy Bermier; second -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; third (tie) -- Karin Fowler and Ginny Swinney, Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau; honorable mention -- Larry and Ginger Anderson.

Play is Tuesday nights at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in the parish hall. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Winners Jan. 3 were: North-South --Laura Batey and Valerie Watson; East-West -- Robert Gromatka and Renee Charpie

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Rd. All are welcome.

Email scores to [email protected]