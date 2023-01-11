The Weekly Vista
Bella Vista Police Reports

by Staff Report | January 11, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

6:52 p.m. Police received a report on Mason Lane that someone had been scammed out of more than $30,000.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

12:16 p.m. Police received a report on Theodore Drive that workers at a neighboring property were driving over someone's yard and tearing it up as well as leaving pallets.

1:35 p.m. Police received a report on Dunedin Drive that someone forced entry into a garage and stole items during the night. The reporting person was a landlord who reported a similar incident at another address in Bella Vista.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

9:08 p.m. Police received a report on Tiree Drive that someone was scammed out of $340 while trying to buy tickets. The person sent the money via Zelle.

Thursday, Dec. 22

12:22 a.m. Police received a report on Selborne Lane that someone stole an electric skateboard worth $1,200.

Friday, Dec. 23

2:29 p.m. Police received a report at Metfield Clubhouse that trucks were doing doughnuts in the parking lot of the Property Owners Association property off Commonwealth.

Saturday, Dec. 24

5:48 p.m. Police received a report at Arkansas Hwy. 279 and Hatcher Hollow of a Hyundai swerving all over the road and crossing the center line.

Sunday, Dec. 25

5:39 p.m. Police received a report on Basore Drive that someone banged on the reporting person's window and that it was the second night in a week someone had done that. The reporting person requested extra patrol.

Monday, Dec. 26

7:31 a.m. Police received a report on Queensferry Circle that a vehicle was broken into and golf clubs and tools were missing.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

5:30 p.m. Police received a report on Kircaldy Drive that a vehicle was broken into over the weekend.

8:54 p.m. Police arrested Jacob Hugh McNamee, 37, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Hwy. 71 and Riordan.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

6:40 p.m. Police received a report on Redgrave Lane that a white van was driving through the neighborhood and surrounding streets very slowly.

Thursday, Dec. 29

12:01 a.m. Police received a report at Kingswood Golf Course that someone was driving a golf cart by tee box 11 going toward the bridge. The reporting person thought it was suspicious because of the hour.

Friday, Dec. 30

3:21 a.m. Police arrested Erika Shea Montoya, 42, in connection with public intoxication and Alexander Samuel Montoya, 45, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Hwy. 71 and Oldham.

Saturday, Dec. 31

9:44 a.m. Police arrested Bryan Gene Deshields, 50, in connection with a warrant and possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at Arkansas Hwy. 340 and U.S. Hwy. 71.

9:04 p.m. Police arrested Chase Aaron Madrid, 19, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Hwy. 71 and Cliffside.

Sunday, Jan. 1

3:02 p.m. Police arrested Louis Latini, 55, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance, Tammy Demartini, 54, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and Malonia Haaf, 60, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and furnishing/delivering a prohibited article into a correctional facility during a traffic stop at U.S. Hwy. 71 and Golf Maintenance.

