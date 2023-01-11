Bella Vista participating in C.O.P.S. Blue Blood Drive

BENTONVILLE – Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is teaming up with Arkansas Concerns of Police Officers (C.O.P.S.) to offer blood donors the opportunity to honor fallen officers and to make a lifesaving difference in the community during five Blue Blood Drives in January.

• Jan. 4: Arkansas State Police Troop L from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1120 W. Monroe Ave. in Lowell

• Jan. 9: Washington County Sheriff's Office from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1155 Clydesdale Drive in Fayetteville

• Jan. 10: Benton County Sheriff's Office from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1300 S.W. 14th St. in Bentonville

• Jan. 23: Bella Vista Police Department from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 105 Town Center in Bella Vista

• Jan. 27: Pea Ridge Police Department from 10 a.m.-4 pm. at 187 Slack St. in Pea Ridge

C.O.P.S. is a national nonprofit organization who provides resources to families and co-workers of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty every year. The Blue Blood Drives will be held in honor of the more than 200 Arkansas law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty in state history.

C.O.P.S. Blue Blood drives are a chance for communities to come together and donate blood in honor of fallen police officers -- and those who continue to sacrifice so much for our communities.

"The Arkansas chapter of C.O.P.S. is proud to partner with our local blood provider, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, to rally the community to support area patients at our Blue Blood Drive," said Linda Craig, Arkansas C.O.P.S. president. "These community blood drives can provide healing through helping for those who have been impacted by the loss of a friend, family, or co-worker in law enforcement. We are asking everyone to come together and give blood to honor the sacrifices our men and women in blue have made and to show our support in recognition of National Law Enforcement Day."

For every successful blood donation made at a Blue Blood Drive, CBCO will donate $10 to Arkansas C.O.P.S. In addition, all donors will receive a special C.O.P.S T-shirt, while supplies last.

Sign up to give or find out more information on the Blue Blood Drive online at https://www.cbco.org/blue-blood/. C.O.P.S. Blue Blood Drives invite donors to honor victims and help local patients. CBCO is proud to partner with Arkansas C.O.P.S. for these special blood drives.