Bella Vista city seeking Farmers Market manager

The city of Bella Vista is seeking proposals from those interested in running its Farmers Market in 2023.

The deadline to apply is 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

The market started in 2016 and has operated in the city on Sundays. The city is seeking proposals from qualified persons or organizations to operate in a contractual relationship with the city, with a predetermined amount of funding provided for the purpose of operation of the market.

For a full list of requirements and information on how to submit your proposal, visit https://bellavistaar.gov/government/bids_and_rfps.php.

Direct questions should be sent to Bella Vista Communications Director Cassi Lapp via email at [email protected]