Bella Vista church news

Bella Vista Community Church

Bella Vista Community Church reminds the community that video sermons are available on its website bvcc.net, as well as various information about the church.

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista (DoC)

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista has a website of highlandchristianbv.org that the community may access for church information.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

The Second Friday Heart of Fellowship Coffee House is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13, from 6-8 p.m. at United Lutheran Church. The featured entertainment will be The Joyful Noise Praise band. The Joyful Noise is an instrumental and vocal praise band. There will be specialty coffee, teas, hot apple cider and appetizers. All are welcome.

All singles are welcome to attend the Single's Club Bingo & Pizza Party on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church.

As a reminder the Sunday morning worship service may be watched on Facebook Live. On Sunday afternoons after 3 p.m. it will be posted on the ULC website at unitedlutheranbv.org.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Bella Vista Lutheran Church invites all to visit its website at bvlutheran.com to learn all things Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

The Quilters will meet on Jan. 11 and Jan. 23 at 8:30 a.m. each day.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open Fridays from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry supports those in our community that are in need.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior will continue to celebrate the coming of our Savior with decorations until Epiphany is observed. At that time it will be time to take down the decorations. You are welcome to join the fun with the UNdecorating on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. Snacks will be available.

Youth Catechism classes are held Saturdays at 1o a.m.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts Free Senior Exercise classes to all the seniors in the community at 1 p.m. on Monday (Dance Aerobics), Wednesday (Aerobics) and Friday (Walk Aerobics). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors in getting into shape.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby and the Fun with Writing group meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

Visit the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista website at pcbv.org for church information.

Village Bible Church

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

The Village Bible Church website can be found at vbcbv.org.

Village Baptist Church

Visit vbconline.net for information about the Village Baptist Church.

First United Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista information can be found at fumcbellavista.com.

Highlands Church --A United Methodist Methodist Congregation

Information on Highlands Church in Bella Vista can be found at humcbv.com.

