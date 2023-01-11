Bella Vista benefits with Flynn as mayor

John D. Flynn finally gets to use the experience he gained in eight years on the Bella Vista City Council, as well as the rest of his prolific resume, to begin the work of replicating and building on the successes of the city's two previous mayors as he steps into 2023 as the new mayor of Bella Vista.

Flynn, who finished second -- ahead of fellow Council member Steven Bourke and behind Randy Murray -- in the November general election before beating Murray in a runoff in December, was no stranger to runoff victories. In 2014, his first run at public office, he was part of a race for Bella Vista City Council that included a handful of entries.

"Five people ran in that race," he said. "It was the only race in northwest Arkansas that had five people in it."

Flynn finished second before winning the runoff.

He was then successful in a bid for reelection in 2018, giving him eight years to better understand the working relationship between mayor and Council.

The voters added Craig Honchell and Wendy Hughes to the new Council while voting to bring back incumbent Larry Wilms for another term.

"I think (working with this Council) will be fine," Flynn said. "It can always be tricky working with a Council. I thought it was a little bit encouraging -- not to play favorites -- but we did get some younger people on Council in both Craig and Wendy, a couple of younger working-age people. I thought that was a good thing. My experience in the past is that it's been hard for those folks to win. We'll get younger people to run, but then the older people will just outwork them and win. But I think it's good to have a mix and the diversity."

That mix and diversity of candidates -- and the backgrounds they represented -- presented many choices for citizens to choose from on the 2022 ballot.

"One thing people in Bella Vista like is having choices, and it is nice," Flynn said. "You're almost always assured to have a runoff -- like in Ward 1 where you had four people -- it's almost a sure thing, but I think it's good when people run and you have choices."

Many citizens who were happy with the previous Council were not happy with the fact that either Flynn or Bourke or both could have been out of the city's political picture when the election dust settled. The Council terms of both were expiring, forcing them to run for reelection to the Council or to run for mayor. Or neither.

"One thing that people -- before this election occurred -- worried out loud to me about is the fact that both myself and Steven Bourke were running for mayor because we both had to choose between running for Council and running for mayor because our term was ending," said Flynn. "They were concerned that, 'Well, we're losing two people there that are two of our better people no matter what.' But that's a decision you have to make."

As for Flynn?

"My choices were to run for council, run for mayor or neither," he said. "Those were my choices, and the 'neither' never really was a strong contender."

Being elected mayor is forcing Flynn to step away from other things he's been a part of for a while now, such as the teaching he's been doing at the University of Arkansas.

"I've taught two or three courses a year at the university," he said. "It's graduate school, Masters of Science and Operations Management, which is the biggest program they have, and I was teaching Finance and Business Law. But I'm going to resign from teaching. It's only part-time, but this mayor's job is a big job. I've done that since 2011 and have really enjoyed it. It's been fun and I learned a lot, but to me it only makes sense to resign from that."

He was also one of two Council members to be on the Advertising and Promotion Commission and will be stepping down from that position, as well as chairman of the Benton County Board of Equalization.

"You can't be mayor and be on that board," he said.

"I'll also be stepping down from the History Board and Bella Vista Foundation Board," he noted.

As mayor, he will still attend the meetings of the foundation board, presenting reports on things going on within the city.

"I'm still going to be in Rotary," he said with a smile. "Every mayor Bella Vista has had has been a member of Rotary."

Not having Flynn as a constructive, valuable member will surely be a big loss for many of these organizations.

But their loss will be a big gain for the city of Bella Vista and its office of mayor.

-- Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.