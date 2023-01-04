The Weekly Vista obituaries for Jan. 4, 2023

Pamela Hotard Beck

Pamela Hotard Beck, 77, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Dec. 26, 2022, in her home.

She was born Nov. 21, 1945 in New Orleans, La., to Russell and Margie Hotard, both of whom preceded her in death.

She and her husband, Bill, lived in northwest Arkansas for 20 years, having moved from Los Angeles, Calif. She was an interior designer for many years. She loved her four cats; and enjoyed living in a place with lots of trees.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Bill, of Bella Vista; one daughter, Kelly Wallace (Bert) of Lillington, N.C.; two grandchildren; and one sister, Karen Richards (Dan) of Mandeville, La.

Arrangements: Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Kenneth Jerome Bentley

Kenneth Jerome Bentley, 88, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Dec. 23, 2022.

He was born July 10, 1934, to Walter G. Bentley and Irene C. Bentley in Ashland, Wis. He was a member of the Tiger Club, 3rd Ward, 7th Ward, and Turners. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, golf and playing cards.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter G. Bentley and Irene C. Bentley; brothers, Donald W. Bentley, Walter C. Bentley, Robert F. Bentley; and daughter, Laurie Houser.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Heron) Bentley; son, Kevin Bentley; daughters, Sherri Klimpke (William), Kimberly Bradshaw; brothers, Richard J. Bentley (Pat), William J. Bentley; sisters, Edith Bentley, Irene Bentley-Johnstone (Dennis); and seven grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

(Grady) Jerry Sailors Birt

(Grady) Jerry Sailors Birt, 73, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Dec. 16, 2022.

He was born March 19, 1949. He grew up in Oxford, Neb., and lived in Burbank, Calif., for over 40 years, before retiring to Bella Vista in 2015. He left Oxford to pursue a career as actor/screenwriter and headed to New York. Then he headed to Hollywood to study at Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in Los Angeles where he met his wife, Carolyn in an acting class he was teaching. After small parts in film and theater, he pursued a career behind the scenes and retired out of ABC/Disney I.A.T.S.E local 33 head of staging services in 2015. He enjoyed retirement at his lake home and had a passion for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Jean Birt; his father, Donald (Tom) Jean Sailors; and grandparents, Guy and Ruth Sailors, Gay and Elsie Furse, Harry and Gertrude Birt.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carolyn; son, Nick Birt (Kerri) of Nebraska; step-daughters, Rhonda (Greg) Rothermich of California, Michelle (Scott) Rowan of Ohio, Lisa (Clay) Massey of Texas; nine grandchildren; and sisters, Gaye (Doug) McCallum, Kelli (Tom) Urbanek.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at noon, at Village Baptist Church, 380 Glasgow Road #3500, Bella Vista, AR 72715, with a luncheon to follow immediately after.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Mary Ann Nelson

Mary Ann Nelson, 87, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

She was born in Austin, Texas, in 1935, to Clarede and Reed Baker. She attended high school in Austin. She married Richard (Dick) Nelson in 1953, and they lived in Texas for more than 40 years before discovering their love for the Ozarks and northwest Arkansas. What began as a vacation spot eventually turned into their full-time home after retirement. She taught in Texas and Arkansas public schools for decades. She was a graduate of Baylor University, but she became a true Razorback fan after moving. She was a member of the Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista.

She is survived by her son, Wayne, of New Preston, Conn.; two daughters, Kimberly and Elizabeth Nelson of Denton, Texas; one sister, Margaret Wilson of Powhatan, Va.; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd (Hwy 279) in Bella Vista with Pastor Skip French presiding. She will be buried alongside her late husband in a private ceremony at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Arrangements were by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at www.funeralmation.com.

