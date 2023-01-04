The Weekly Vista listing of area New Year happenings

Ongoing

Granite bricks to memorialize a veteran at the Veterans Wall of Honor in Bella Vista can be purchased at the price of $175/veterans name (price includes intallation). The bricks allow up to three inscribed lines. This is a meaningful way to remember those who have served and also makes a special gift. Order blanks are at the memorial, located in Bella Vista Lake Park, and more information can be found by going to the website vetwallofhonor.org. Tours of the Veterans Wall of Honor are also available with each tour lasting approximately 30 minutes. Call Leonard Eisert at 479-855-4421 to schedule a group tour.

Jan. 5

• The Civil War Round Table invites the public to a presentation by author Tom Wing on the event referred to as Blunt's Raid on Van Buren at the group's next meeting scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Bella Vista Historical Museum located at 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista (the intersection of Hwy. 71 and Kingsland Road).

Wing, a knowledgeable and popular speaker and author will discuss the raid, which serves as the epilogue to the Battle of Prairie Grove. He will discuss the rationale and purposes of the raid, the line of march from Prairie Grove to Van Buren, the running fight against Confederate pickets into Van Buren, the artillery duel across the Arkansas River and the destruction of Rebel supplies as well as the capture of steamboats. Using firsthand accounts, Wing will outline in great detail the events of the raid and discuss its significance in Civil War Arkansas.

Wing is a museum professional with 24 years in resource interpretation, program planning, exhibit design and visitor services. He is a published author and 19th Century scholar who has been interviewed on the Discovery Channel, History Channel, Smithsonian Channel and PBS. He is currently an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith teaching history and historical interpretation courses and overseeing operations, public outreach and promotion of the Drennen-Scott Historic Site.

Jan. 18

• The 2023 Annual Meeting of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Inc., will be held at the Bella Vista Country Club Board Meeting Room located at 98 Clubhouse Drive in Bella Vista, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. for the transaction of all Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Inc. business. The public and all members are invited to attend and vote for board members. Detailed applicant information can be found at http://www.bellavista-animalshelter.org. For more information contact Executive Director Nancy Cullins at 479-222-0917 or [email protected]