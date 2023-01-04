Riordan improvements moving ahead

The most used building belonging to the Bella Vista Property Owners Association will have a double celebration this fall. Riordan Hall is currently closed for remodeling and will reopen in time to celebrate it's 50th birthday, probably in September 2023.

"It's dependent on supply chain issues," POA Recreation Director Joan Glubczynski said about the timeline. "The construction part isn't a problem."

From the outside, the building won't look very different. An addition on the left side will balance a much older addition on the right and the front entrance will be uncovered.

Inside, there will be some changes.

The auditorium is the highest utilized room, Glubczynski said, and the footprint will remain, but the stage will be replaced by a much needed storage area and a portable stage. The original built-in stage did not get enough use, she explained. The auditorium floor will be replaced with multipurpose flooring so it can be used for large exercise classes as well as dance classes and town hall meetings. The lines for pickleball courts will be incorporated and portable nets will be available. A small, portable basketball goal will be added.

The fitness center will move into the new addition with a lot of new equipment and an expanded space for free weights. Some of the equipment that moved out of the center has been sent to the other fitness centers, but some of it was too old, Glubczynski said.

"A lot was out of date and not the most ergonomically correct equipment," she explained.

When the center reopens, about one third of the equipment will be reused so two thirds will be new. Some of the new equipment was inspired by the Cross Fit movement, she said. But while Cross Fit makes use of items not meant for exercise, like car tires, the equipment that goes into the Riordan Fitness Center is designed to be both efficient and very safe.

People with an activity card will be able to get into the fitness center even when Riordan Hall is closed, she said, although that access will be limited to adults.

There will also be meeting rooms around the auditorium.

The groups that met regularly in Riordan, including the Bella Vista Fly Tyers, card players and several different styles of dancers had to find a new meeting place for the next few months. Not all of them plan to return.

Donnie Roberts, president of the Bella Vista Fly Tyers, said his group is happy in their home at Bella Vista United Lutheran Church. He was told the new Riordan meeting rooms will be smaller and there will be no place for clubs to store their supplies. The Fly Tyers have almost 200 members and need to store materials for their classes.

The billiards room will be removed, but there will be one pool table available in the lobby. The lobby will be reconfigured to use the space more efficiently.

Since it is a major renovation, everything about the building will be brought up to code, Glubczynski said. That includes adding some much needed restrooms.

POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson told the board that the building was almost "lost" to an electrical fire earlier this year. The electrical system will be replaced and the HVAC system will be updated.

The pool complex in front of Riordan will not be affected by the renovations and should be open as usual this summer. Tennis programs will also continue to use their own pro shop and courts next to Riordan.

A second building for Membership Services was planned for the parking lot between Riordan Hall and the Kingsdale Pro Shop. That plan was given up because of the cost of new construction.