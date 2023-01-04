Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Nixie, a 21-week-old cattle dog/German shepherd mix. Nixie is learning how to be housebroken as well as how to walk on a leash. She is up to date on her vaccinations, has been spayed and microchipped with her microchip information to be updated before she leaves for her forever home. Nixie's adoption fee is $60. For more information on Nixie, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

